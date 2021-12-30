Kim Kardashian’s former business manager murdered, boyfriend charged

Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian’s former business manager has been murdered and the manager’s boyfriend has been charged with the crime.

Kim’s former business manager Angie Kukawski was reported missing and the police found her body inside a vehicle.

Here is what we know about the murder thus far.

Kim Kardashian’s manager found dead in car

Kim Kardashian’s former business manager, Angie Kukawski, was found dead in a car at the age of 55.

Kukawski worked with several celebrities, including Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West. She also worked for the estate of Tupac Shakur.

According to the LAPD (via TMZ), someone reported Kukawski missing and, on December 23, police found her body inside a motor vehicle at an address in Simi Valley.

The police have since arrested and charged her boyfriend, Jason Barker, 49, with the murder. According to the LAPD, they believe he killed Angie at her Sherman Oaks home. He then allegedly put her in the vehicle and drove it to Simi Valley.

In an update to the story, TMZ also reported that the murder weapon was allegedly a knife.

The district attorney claimed the murder was committed “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

Jason Barker is being held on a $3.07 million bond at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, according to the Inmate Information Center.

Friends and colleagues remember Angela Kukawski

Kukawski worked for Boulevard Management. Todd Bozick, from the firm, issued a statement to Variety concerning her death.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Bozick said in a statement. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Variety reported that she specialized at Boulevard in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes and entrepreneurs and advises on asset management, tax preparation, insurance, and estate and retirement planning, among other offerings.

The Kardashian family also released a statement to TMZ.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Angela Kukawski was also known as Angela Castro and was the mother of five children at the time of her death.