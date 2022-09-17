Kim Kardashian would do anything to stay young, here’s where Kourtney draws the line

When it comes to maintaining a youthful appearance, Kourtney Kardashian states she has her limits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/Admedia

Unlike her younger sister Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian says there are some things she isn’t willing to do to stay young.

It’s no secret that 43-year-old Kourtney looks amazing, but there are things she will and won’t do to keep her youthful looks, and that includes eating poop.

But Kim, 41, said she’d be willing to try an insane beauty hack if it meant she could stay looking young.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Kim claimed, “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might.”

The wild claim made its rounds on social media, with many critics shocked by Kim’s statement.

Recently, Kourtney was asked how far she’d go to maintain her youth, and she made it clear that eating poop was a line she wouldn’t be willing to cross.

In a conversation with the Wall Street Journal, the reality star said, “I would not do that. That’s where the line is.”

This will come as no surprise to Kourtney’s fans as The Kardashians star regularly abstains from eating gluten and adheres to a vegan/plant-based diet. She also avoids processed foods and non-organic ingredients.

Kourtney Kardashian launches new wellness brand Lemme

But while there may be a long list of things Kourtney isn’t willing to eat, the Poosh founder is sharing with the world something she can’t get enough of.

Health-conscious Kourtney has launched a new brand, Lemme, producing her own line of vitamins and supplements.

Kourtney is no stranger to daily vitamins. She told the WSJ that she’s taken up to 30 daily supplements in the past.

The mother-of-three also shared that her personal health practices were an important consideration when creating her company.

Lemme vitamins are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and gelatin-free, as well as free from corn syrup, artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

Meanwhile, the packaging is made from post-consumer recycled materials.

Kourtney wants to help make fashion more sustainable

Kourtney has been a very busy bee this month. On top of releasing Lemme, she’s also been appointed Sustainability Ambassador for Boohoo.

The popular UK-based clothing line, and parent company to brands like Pretty Little Thing and NastyGal, has been accused of harming the planet with “fast fashion” after it received a low ranking from the 2022 Fashion Transparency Index.

However, Boohoo has been on a quest to prove it is working towards more sustainable practices.

Speaking exclusively to BBC radio, Boohoo’s CEO discussed the company’s future. “We’re here because people want to wear clothes, they have to be supplied…We’re trying [to] make the journey as sustainable as possible.”

Enter Kourtney, who recently collaborated with the brand to highlight more sustainable fashion practices. According to the company’s website, the collab features pieces meant to be worn more than one way, recycled materials, and more eco-friendly packaging.

Though critics remain skeptical of Boohoo’s latest move, with Kourtney’s help, it appears the company is trying to head in a more earth-friendly direction.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.