Kim Kardashian tried ‘really hard’ with Kanye West, SKIMS founder has ‘grown a lot’ since their split

Kim Kardashian tried “really hard” with Kanye West to make their marriage work. After deciding to split, the SKIMS founder has “grown a lot” and is looking forward to the future.

It’s been a year since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. However, the two are far from finalizing the end of their marriage.

Things have been heated between the rapper and the reality TV star since began dating Pete Davidson last fall. Kanye has made several threats against Pete while also calling out Kim as a parent. Kim has addressed Kanye’s attacks and social media rants against her but continues to ask for privacy.

The latest development involves Kim requesting to be declared legally single. Kanye has objected to the request, wanting safeguards in place for his assets and custody of their children.

Kim tried to make things work with the rapper for a long time before ending their marriage after seven years. An insider close to the famous family has shared that Kim’s looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

“She was trying really, really hard to make it work. Kim thinks Kanye took too long to try to work things out for their family, and eventually, she had enough and started dating and moved on,” the source spilled to People magazine.

Kanye has made it abundantly clear he intends to fight for his family. The former couple shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

As for what the future holds, Kim isn’t sure, but one thing is for sure. Kim’s all about building the best life for herself and her children.

“She doesn’t necessarily want more kids, but she wants a happy and loving home,” the insider shared.

Kim’s ready to be her own person again. Even though her estranged husband hasn’t made it easy, The SKIMS founder has grown and learned a lot about herself since the split.

“Kim is trying to figure out who Kim is right now. She’s grown a lot since the split. She realizes she can be her own person without him, and she’s moved on,” the same insider shared with the weekly magazine.

The drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is far from over. However, Kim has a lot to be happy about right now. She’s on her way to being a lawyer. Plus, Kardashian and Jenner clan will return to reality TV with a new series on Hulu in April.

Most importantly, though, Kim loves being a mother to her children. Kim’s priority is to ensure they are happy and safe.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.