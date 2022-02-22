Trailer for Hulu series The Kardashians released: Here’s when the new show premieres

The new series, The Kardashians, is coming to Hulu. Pic credit: Hulu

The trailer for the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, has been released, giving viewers a premiere date for the show.

Viewers have been watching the KarJenner clan on TV for years since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

The show thrust the KarJenner family into the spotlight, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in September 2020 following 20 seasons on the air.

Fans of the long-running show wondered whether the KarJenners would return to the reality TV world after KUWTK’s cancellation.

The KarJenner family shared their lives with TV viewers for 14 years on KUWTK, so it only seemed natural that they would eventually be cast in another reality TV show.

Hulu’s trailer for The Kardashians reveals show’s premiere date

Along with the hype surrounding The Kardashians on Hulu came a trailer, giving viewers a glimpse of what’s to come in the new series.

“The Kardashians are back in business doing what they do best,” reads the text in the background of the screen, as clips from the season are played. The trailer starts off with Kim Kardashian asking the rest of the family, “Can you believe this is day one?”

“Literally, this is insane,” Kendall Jenner says as she drives in the passenger’s seat of the car while her little sister Kylie Jenner drives.

Next, the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, can be seen clapping along as her fiance Travis Barker plays the drums. Khloe and her BFF Malika clink their champagne glasses in a toast before a quick shot of Khloe getting glammed was shown.

Kim is surrounded by the paparazzi in the next clip, sporting a skintight, pink bodysuit with feathery cape before a few other clips play from the season. The premiere date, April 14, is revealed at the end of the trailer.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner tease fans about The Kardashians

According to Kim, her sister Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick will be joining the cast. Kim tweeted in response to a fan in May 2021 and confirmed, “But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!”

Pic credit: @KimKardashian/Twitter

Last year, Kris Jenner teased about the show and said, “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are.”

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey,” Kris continued. “I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

The series premiere of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.