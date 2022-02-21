Kim Kardashian ‘not happy’ after Kanye West objects to divorce filing

Kim Kardashian reportedly thinks Kanye West has made ‘every step of this process difficult’ following their divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide, Acepixs

Kim Kardashian wants her divorce from Kanye West to resolve more than ever.

Since their separation last year, West has stated he doesn’t want his marriage to end. However, Kardashian would like to move on with her life and focus on co-parenting their children with her ex. The couple welcomed four children during their seven-year marriage — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Earlier this week, West objected to Kardashian’s request to become legally single following their separation. Here’s how the SKIMS founder reportedly feels about her ex not letting her go.

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West needs to ‘move on with his life’

On Friday, Kardashian discovered that West found another way to delay their divorce by not letting her move forward with being legally single before their divorce. According to a source, his decision doesn’t shock his estranged wife. However, Kardashian reportedly remains hopeful that she and West can put the drama surrounding their divorce behind them.

“He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so,” the insider explained to HollywoodLife. “Kim needs Kanye to quit it and move on with his life.”

“All that she cares about at this point is that he be a father to their kids,” they continued.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘main concern’ is Pete Davidson amid Kanye West divorce

Last December, Kardashian’s legal team asked the court to dissolve her marital status. The statement read that the KKW Beauty CEO has no plans to resolve the relationship and believes “​​there is no possibility of saving the marriage.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, West’s legal team requested that the “motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment,” per E! News.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy a romantic Valentines dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn

Watch this video on YouTube

West is also reportedly concerned that his ex will remarry once she’s legally single. The rapper requested she and her spouse discuss their custody arrangements in a public court if she does. Since November, although she’s been dating Pete Davidson, Kardashian hasn’t expressed any plans to marry the Saturday Night Live star. Nonetheless, another source told HL she’s worried about her boyfriend after West’s latest antics.

“Kim isn’t even concerned with Kanye’s attacks on her,” the source shared. “She’s way past that point. Her main concern is for the safety of Pete and for the well-being of their kids. Kim just worries about the repercussions all of this may have down the road.”

Despite her concerns, Kardashian and Davidson are going strong. While West gifted her with a truckload of roses on Valentine’s Day, Page Six spotted her enjoying a low-key romantic outing with her beau and friends La La Anthony and Simon Huck.