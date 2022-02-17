Kim has her issues with Kanye, but she won’t let those impact his relationship with their kids. Pic credit: E!

Despite the negativity surrounding their divorce, there’s a reason Kim Kardashian isn’t worried about Kanye West spending time with their kids.

There’s no question that Kanye and Kim’s divorce has gotten hostile over the past few weeks. Kanye has attacked her mothering skills and threatened her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, repeatedly. Kim responded to some allegations earlier this month while also asking for privacy during this time.

The safety and well-being of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, remains the main priority for Kim. That includes ensuring they spent time with Kanye, something Kim isn’t worried about even with the rapper’s recent behavior.

What’s the real reason Kim Kardashian isn’t worried about Kanye West spending time with their kids?

A source close to the Kardashian family has revealed why Kim isn’t worried about Kanye spending time with their kids.

“Despite the very public displays of raw emotion that Kanye has been exhibiting, when it comes to their kids, Kim really doesn’t worry at all. She knows that Kanye lives for and absolutely adores his kids. So she really has no cause for concern. Kanye has always been there for the children, and she completely trusts him whenever he has them,” the insider shared with Hollywood Life.

Kanye took Saint and North to the Super Bowl last week, and the rapper was booed when he appeared on the jumbotron. Social media was abuzz with pictures of North, looking less than thrilled to be at the game.

The source touched on what happened at the Super Bowl when speaking to Hollywood Life.

“In situations that can get a bit out of hand, as in the Super Bowl, nannies and security are always close at hand and present. Kim knows that Kanye gets the fact that they always need to be on guard. This is not new for him. He knows the agenda, so she’s really not worried when it comes to the kids,” the unnamed source exclaimed.

kanye west, north and saint at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/n9kq5PMZiB — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) February 14, 2022

The insider also revealed that Kim and Kayne use the same nannies for their kids, which gives the children a constant in their lives. It’s important for the former couple that the children have safe and trusted adults around them at all times.

Kanye West not giving up on Kim Kardashian and family

Although Kim has shown no signs of wanting to reunite with Kanye, he’s not giving up on their marriage or their family. The rapper sent the KKW Beauty mogul a truckload of roses on Valentine’s Day, making his intentions known.

Kanye also took full responsibility for his actions on social media over the past few weeks, including harassing Kim and airing their dirty laundry. That doesn’t mean the drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is over.

They are still getting a divorce and still have to hammer out the custody of the kids. RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel gave the rapper some advice as he deals with what comes next and to help him not do further damage to his case.

