Bethenny Frankel offers up divorce advice for Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian split, says don’t ‘go rogue’

Bethenny’s no stranger to a heated and drawn-out divorce battle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia and Carrie-Nelson

Bethenny Frankel offers up divorce advice for Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian split, saying, “don’t go rogue.”

The drama surrounding Kim and Kanye’s divorce heightened over the past couple of months, as he uses social media to air their dirty laundry. Kanye continues to slam Kim’s parenting skills while also making serious threats against her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Earlier this month, Kim released a statement addressing some of Kanye’s allegations while asking for privacy.

As someone who has endured a nasty high-profile divorce, RHONY alum Bethenny has some advice for the struggling rapper.

On her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, the business mogul got real about what Kanye needs to do to stop the madness surrounding his divorce from Kim.

“My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course. You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you,” the reality TV star expressed.

Bethenny thinks Kanye’s too busy dealing with the court of public opinion instead of dealing with the court of law.

“You cannot play to the court of public opinion and avoid the court of law. Custody & Divorce is a process (albeit a sometimes long and arduous one)….you cannot beat the system. You cannot PR your way out of it and judges do not like side shows & games,” Bethenny wrote in a caption promoting the clip of her talking about Kim and Kanye on her podcast.

RHONY alum Bethenny reminds Kanye the stakes are high because of his kids

Bethenny knows all the too well the challenges of divorce, especially a divorce with children that’s also not amicable. She reminded Kanye and fans that the stakes are so high when children are involved.

“When dealing with children, the stakes are as high as possible. You cannot play games. Anything can happen in a courtroom,” she stated in the Instagram message.

The former Bravo personally did acknowledge that Kanye’s clearly going through something that’s preventing him from being logical. Bethenny insists someone has to get through to the rapper for himself and his children.

Bethenny Frankel has offered Kanye West some advice on how to deal with his divorce from Kim Kardashian. She knows all of his public actions could come back to haunt him in court, especially when it comes to the custody of his four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The other day, Kanye did take accountability for his recent actions. Kanye also sent Kim a truck full of roses for Valentine’s Day to show how much he still loves his wife and family.

What do you think of Bethenny’s advice to Kanye?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.