Kim Kardashian takes North and Chicago on a roller coaster in NYC

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a girls’ day with her daughters North and Chicago as the trio enjoyed a roller coaster ride.

Kim enjoyed a mother-daughter day recently when she, North, and Chicago paid a visit to the American Dream Mall and Amusement Park in New Jersey.

The billionaire fashion mogul and her girls visited what is touted as the “Western Hemisphere’s biggest indoor theme park,” where they chose to ride a Nickelodeon-themed coaster.

Kim’s 4-year-old daughter Chicago sat in the front with her mom as the two raised their arms in the air while they approached a drop. Kim’s 9-year-old daughter North was all smiles as she sat in the back row next to an unidentified woman who joined them for the ride.

Kim opted for a taupe-colored bodysuit from her SKIMS line for the girls’ date, wearing her newly-platinum blonde locks pulled into a low bun and parted down the middle with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Kim paired her form-fitting bodysuit with a pair of oversized camouflage cargo pants.

Both of Kim’s girls coordinated with each other, sporting head-to-toe black, North opting for an oversized hoodie paired with black bootcut jeans and chunky black boots.

Chicago wore a short-sleeved black top with black jeans and carried a mini black clutch, along with iridescent cowgirl boots to complete her ensemble.

Kim’s kids have had a busy summer

Kim’s girls’ day comes on the heels of a trip to France with North for Paris Haute Couture Week. While catching a Jean Paul Gaultier couture show, North made headlines when she held up a sign for the photographers. The fashionable 9-year-old wrote on the back of her invitation, “Stop,” asking the photogs to pay attention to the models rather than snapping pics of her, as she was seated in the front row alongside mom Kim Kardashian and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

Although Kim’s sons, Saint and Psalm, weren’t present for the day of fun, they recently joined their sisters for a photo op that Kim shared on Instagram. Kim shared then and now beach photos as she posed with all four kids in a carousel post she simply captioned, “LIFE.”

Season 1 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.