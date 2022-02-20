Kim Kardashian snuggles with smiling North West days after she looked bored with dad Kanye

Kim Kardashian and North West spent quality time together while Kanye West objects her becoming legally single. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West had two different reactions to spending time with her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

As their divorce proceedings continue, Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, are co-parenting their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The Yeezy designer has made several claims about his ex’s parenting choices throughout their separation, including allowing North to have a TikTok account. At the same time, West has said on numerous occasions that he wants Kardashian and his family back.

In a recent Instagram post, the SKIMS founder smiled off her divorce drama while wearing matching outfits with her eldest child.

Kim Kardashian and North West posed for several photos on Instagram

On Thursday, Kardashian shared three pictures of herself and North. The mother-daughter duo wore a matching pair of light pink pajamas with dark pink hearts in the first photo. While snuggling North with one arm, Kardashian held her phone with the other.

North beamed as her mom puckered her lips as they relaxed in bed. In the second photo, Kardashian made the same face while her daughter closed her eyes and gave a bigger smile, flaunting her braces.

Kardashian and North showed off their pearly whites during their third photo as North looked away from the camera.

Several of the KKW Beauty founder’s friends and family commented on their cozy photos underneath her post.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Cuties,” Simon Huck wrote.

“Love these jammies 😍😍😍 ,” said Caitlyn Jenner’s pal, Sophia Hutchins.

“The best duo 💕💕💕 ,” wrote Kardashian’s best friend, Allison Statter.

North West didn’t look too thrilled about being with Kanye West at the Super Bowl

Before Kardashian’s post, West took North and Saint to the 2022 Super Bowl after his Sunday Service. According to Page Six, the Yeezy designer posted several photos and videos with the kids on social media. However, neither North nor Saint seemed excited to be at the event. While asking his 8-year-old daughter about their seats, she and her brother seemingly ignored him and kept a solemn face throughout the night.

Kanye West Takes North & Saint To The Superbowl In Los Angeles! 🏈

Watch this video on YouTube

After the Super Bowl, West also fired shots at Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Although he later deleted it, the rapper posted a photo of the Saturday Night Live star with his ex-wife on Instagram. West showered Kardashian with a truckful of roses in honor of Valentine’s Day. Nonetheless, The Kardashians star only wants a co-parenting relationship with West and keeps their issues away from their kids.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” Kardashian told Vogue in its March issue. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”



Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after seven years of marriage.