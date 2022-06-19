Kim Kardashian shouts out Kanye West for Father’s Day: ‘Thank you for being the best dad to our babies’

Kim shouts out Kanye for being the best to their kids. Pic credit: ArchitecturalDigest/YouTube

Father’s Day celebrations and shout-outs are present from many members of the Kardashian crew, and Kim Kardashian is no exception.

Kim recently shared a couple of photos to honor Kanye West on Father’s Day and referred to him as “the best dad.”

Kim shouts out Kanye for Father’s Day

Kim posted on her Instagram stories a couple of cute photos of Kanye with their four kids.

Kim captioned one of the photos with a cute sentimental message.

Kim said, “thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s day Ye!”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting skills seem to be working wonders, and it is great to see how cordial Kim can be to Kanye after their divorce despite their drama.

Pic credit:@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye haven’t always had the best relationship after their split

Like many of the other women in the Kardashian crew, Kim Kardashian has chosen to be amicable with the father of her children despite the hardships they faced during their relationship.

On The Kardashians, Kim had opened up about her relationship with Kanye, especially regarding her SNL performance. Kim had said that she and Kanye hadn’t spoken until months after the performance because Kanye was overly upset that Kim used him in her monologue.

Kim was not so sure how their relationship would progress after that because she felt hurt that Kanye did not stay to support her at SNL when she was always present for his events how she would feel.

Kim and Kanye had briefly made amends after the SNL showdown. Still, it wasn’t too long that the two were cordial before Kanye had put out a song with verses harshly directed toward Kim and Pete’s relationship.

It is no surprise that Kanye has an issue with Kim’s relationship with Pete, despite how perfect of a situation it is for Kim.

Kanye has been very vocal about his extreme dislike for Pete, and Kim has acknowledged just how hard it has to be for him; however, Kim is still living her best life with her new beau for the time being.

Kim and Kanye have chosen to make the best out of their co-parenting relationship for their four children, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago, and will continue to strive and work together for the betterment of their children.

The Kardashians are now streaming on Hulu.