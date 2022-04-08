Kim Kardashian shares the sweet gift Pete Davidson gave her for Valentine’s Day

Pete Davidson gave Kim Kardashian the sweetest gift for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

Kim Kardashian opened up about the thoughtful gift her boyfriend Pete Davidson gave her for Valentine’s Day.

Kim and Pete first appeared together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021 during a skit featuring them dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

It was during the SNL skit that Pete and Kim shared their first kiss, which was a memorable moment for the couple.

Kim Kardashian reveals what Pete Davidson gifted her for Valentine’s Day

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall, Kim talked about how her and Pete’s SNL skit played into the meaningful Valentine’s Day gift he gave her.

Kimmel held up a framed photo of Kim and Pete dressed up for their SNL skit, which showed off the props that Pete gifted Kim with.

“For Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfit and the little genie lamp. Yeah,” Kim shared as she gushed over her boyfriend’s romantic gesture. “The whole outfit… so I do own the rug.”

As if that weren’t sweet enough, Kimmel revealed that Pete sent a huge bouquet of flowers to Kim ahead of her appearance on the nighttime talk show.

Kim and her family made their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote their new series, The Kardashians, which premieres next week on Hulu.

Will Kim and Pete’s romance play out on The Kardashians?

Although Kim and Pete’s romance has fully blossomed since last fall, Kim revealed that her new comedian beau won’t be appearing alongside her on the new show.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kim said when asked whether Pete will appear on The Kardashians later this month. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

Although Pete won’t be making an appearance on his girlfriend’s new series, he’s not opposed to making a cameo in the future.

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” Kim shared. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

What will be featured on the new Hulu series, however, is “how [Kim and Pete] met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” Kim said of her newfound romance with Pete playing out on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.