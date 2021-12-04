Kim Kardashian said she wants Larsa Pippen to ‘win’ and denies throwing ‘shade’ at the RHOM star

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen officially stopped being friends in June 2020. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram/@larsapippen/Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently assured her fans that she doesn’t want drama with her former friend, Larsa Pippen.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kardashian’s feud with Pippen resurfaced when she seemingly addressed those trying to emulate her.

In December 2021, the SKIMS founder’s former friend got accused of being like the E! star in a clip from Real Housewives of Miami.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Kardashian took to Twitter to clear up the rumors that she supported the claims against Pippen.

Kim Kardashian said she didn’t ‘sub’ Larsa Pippen

Following multiple hilarious comments from fans, the KKW Beauty founder cleared up the “shade-throwing” allegations on Twitter.

On her timeline, Kardashian quote tweeted a fan who said they were “here for the pettiness” between her and Pippen. Then, she insisted that she didn’t want to hurt her former friend.

“No shade-throwing, I don’t do subs,” Kardashian replied. “I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption, LOL.”

After Kardashian posted a selfie on Friday, her caption caught many fans’ attention. Underneath her post, the mother of four wrote, “They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same.”

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

While many commenters enjoyed the post, some Instagram users felt that the remarks were for Pippen. The former best friends stopped speaking in June 2020 when Kardashian and her family unfollowed the Housewives star on social media.

Did Larsa Pippen abandon RHOM for Kim Kardashian?

Although Kardashian denied insulting Pippen, their past friendship will be a part of her storyline for the latest season of Real Housewives of Miami. After ending the series in 2013, Bravo reprised Pippen’s show for a fourth season.

In a trailer from the series, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife got into an altercation with her co-star, Adriana De Moura. During one scene, she accused Pippen of leaving the group for the Kardashians.

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” De Moura said.



Kardashian and Pippen were friends for over a decade before they stopped speaking. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unfollowed the Larsa Marie founder on Instagram, she told Hollywood Raw Podcast that her husband, Kanye West, caused their friendship to end.

However, Pippen’s feud with Kardashian was reportedly not why she almost didn’t join RHOM. According to Hollywood Life, her lawyer advised her against getting back into reality TV.

Pippen first joined the Real Housewives of Miami cast in 2011.