Kim Kardashian roasted for her idea of a ‘prom’ outfit

In about 10 years, North West will either be prom queen… or get detention for dress code.

Last weekend, while backstage at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week runway show, Kim Kardashian filmed a video breakdown of the red bedazzled two-piece set she wore for the occasion.

The Kardashians star wore a long, curve-hugging red skirt covered in sparkling crystals with a matching red bra top.

In the video, Kim explained that she had helped design the set, which she described as a “modernized” version of a dress from the early ’90s.

The SKIMS mogul completed her eye-catching look with two large cross necklaces and a tiny bedazzled red purse.

But Kim’s suggestion of how to repurpose the skin-showing design really got fans talking.

The look, Kim said in a TikTok for Vogue Magazine, will go in her “Dolce & Gabbana archive that I hope my kids want to wear one day.”

Her two daughters, she added, “can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance at school, they can wear it to whatever they want.”

Although Kim might have been joking, followers of the outlet on TikTok were shocked by her suggestion that the set would be appropriate for a formal school event.

“To PROM?!” one person wrote in the comments. “In what universe?!”

“My kid is not wearing that to prom,” another wrote.

Another pointed out that “the school wouldn’t allow” such a revealing outfit.

But other commenters disagreed.

“By the time Northy goes to prom,” one person wrote, “this will be the look.”

North West is a noted fashionista

North and her sister Chicago – who is only 5 – still have a while to go before they have to start prom shopping.

But Kim said that another part of her eye-catching Dolce look will get snatched up right away.

“I know that my girls will try to steal this purse,” she said in the video. “There’s always little gifts.”

At only 9, North already has a long history of borrowing from her stylish mom.

Back in 2016, the then 3-year-old memorably snatched a pair of shiny silver over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from her mom’s closet.

At 34 inches, or just under three feet high, the boots were almost as tall as North’s entire body.

At the time, Kim shared a pic of North modeling the boots to Instagram, alongside the caption: “At least she has good taste.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.