Kim Kardashian opens up about dating after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian was recently on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote The Kardashians Season 2.

Although viewers will see her on the show with Pete Davidson during the season, the two have broken up since.

Ryan Seacrest asked Kim what type of guy she sees herself with following the split.

She responded, “Absolutely no one.”

Kim explained that dating is not at the top of her priorities right now. She wants to finish law school and focus on her kids. She shares four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Their divorce hasn’t been finalized yet.

Kelly Ripa gives Kim Kardashian dating advice

During Kim’s appearance on the show, Kelly Ripa, who has been married for 26 years, gave her some dating tips.

She told Kim she had some insights, even though she hadn’t been on a first date in ages.

Kelly said she believed Kim should date someone as big as her but in their field. She explained, “A titan of industry. That’s what you are, and that’s what you need. It’s a very small field, but he’s out there.”

Kelly even joked that Kim’s future boyfriend could be watching the show right now, adding, “Because that’s what titans do, they watch our show.” This prompted Kim to look into the camera and flirtatiously say, “Hi.”

Kim revealed that she publicly said she wanted to date someone who isn’t in the entertainment industry. She said, “I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something.”

She added, “So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out; I’m just not ready.”

Kim admitted that when the time comes, she just wants to “Chill.” She said her next first date should be set up at a friend’s house, away from the public eye.

Kim is focusing on her business endeavors

Kim recently worked on a spring-summer 2023 collection for Dolce and Gabbana. She also did a campaign for the controversial brand titled “Ciao Kim.”

The Skims co-founder was recently in Italy, where she was pictured wearing D&G while going out to dinner with some friends.

Her collection made its grand debut during Milan fashion week.

Dolce & Gabbana have been trying to revamp their image, which would explain this new marriage with the Kardashian clan.

Speaking of marriage, they hosted Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers’ nuptials at their home in Portofino. Kourtney’s wedding dress and her long veil, which was embroidered with Virgin Mary, were D&G.

And, of course, the whole family was seen wearing Dolce and Gabbana.

The Kardashians Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.