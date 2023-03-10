Kim Kardashian goes makeup free for dentist’s office selfie

Kim Kardashian is keeping it real.

The Kardashians star recently showed off her natural beauty – and her good oral hygiene – in a makeup free dentist’s chair selfie.

On Monday, the SKIMS mogul, 42, took to Instagram to a rare au natural photo straight from her dentist’s office.

Kim wore her long dark hair slicked back in a tight braid and a plain black sweatshirt.

The reality star – who has recently embraced the no makeup look on her social media – also went without filters showing off her naturally lined and freckled skin.

The reality TV star shared a soft smile for her phone camera – but declined to show teeth.

Kim’s dentist chair look was completed by the pink paper disposable dental bib around her neck.

On Instagram, where The Kardashians star has more than 348 million followers, Kim captioned the snap with a tooth emoji and a magic wand emoji.

Fans love Kim Kardashian without makeup

In Kim’s Instagram comments section, fans seemed to be loving her no makeup look, praising the reality star’s all-natural photo share.

“Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter,” one commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Another pointed out to Kim’s “haters” that the SKIMS founder was “unfiltered unedited and still the most beautiful of all time.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Yes an unfiltered selfie!!!” another commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Others called back to Kim’s infamous claim, in a September 2020 interview for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, that she has an unusual “hidden talent.” she can smell cavities.

“Can you smell the cavities in the office??” one commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is ‘feeling herself’ with no-makeup selfies

Although she might be better known for dramatic full-face makeup looks, The Kardashians star and mom of four has recently leaned into her natural beauty.

Last summer, Kim bared her face in a new campaign for her SKKN BY KIM skincare line.

One shot which Kim shared to her Instagram showed the reality star lounging in what looked like an underground swimming pool while applying the line’s oil drops to her makeup free face.

In November, the reality star puckered up for a series of selfies with her oldest daughter North, showing off her natural beauty as she mimed blowing a kiss for the camera.

Earlier this year, Kim kept it casual in a white ribbed tank top and jeans while breaking down her morning routine in a makeup free selfie video.

In the caption, the reality star wrote, “I’m feeling myself!”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.