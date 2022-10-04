Kim Kardashian gets serious about justice for latest podcast project

Kim Kardashian promotes her latest business venture, a podcast called The System. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian is getting serious about justice for her latest business venture, which she briefly teased last month.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a joint post with Spotify, the platform that hosts the new series.

Kim made use of her 331 million Instagram followers as she shared a clip of her with a voiceover discussing the purpose of the podcast.

Kim has been busier than ever after dropping a collection with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, releasing a home goods line also with the Italian luxury brand, and releasing Season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Somehow, she made time to dip her toes into the True Crime genre, which is incredibly popular amongst podcasts.

The video began with Kim looking down at her laptop with her hair in a center part and long braid.

Kim Kardashian explores murder case in a new podcast

Kim’s voiceover started, “The case of Kevin Keith is deeply twisted and incredibly heartbreaking from all sides.”

Kim continued, “It sounds straightforward at first.”

An executive producer credit featuring Kim’s name flashed against the screen in white text. Viewers learned that the case involved the murder of three members of a family.

Then, the clip jumped to newspaper clippings from the time of the crime and an image of the alleged killer.

Kim continued, “But the deeper we go, the more the events are called into question.”

Next, Kim was on her laptop again and she asked the alleged killer, “Did you do this?”

He responded, “I could never commit a crime like this.”

The caption read, “Join me to learn more about Kevin Keith’s case on my new podcast, The System🎙Listen now, only on @Spotify. New episodes every Monday.”

Kim Kardashian discusses new podcast The System

This isn’t the first time that Kim mentioned her podcast, as she spoke about it briefly during a story with Interview Magazine last month.

Kim told the magazine about her new podcast, “It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio.” She continued, “There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

Fans can listen to new episodes of Kim’s podcast, The System, every Monday on Spotify.

The Kardashians Season 2 drops new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.