Kim Kardashian gets restraining order against stalker who claimed to communicate with her ‘telepathically’

The reality star has obtained legal protection from an unhinged fan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Good news for Kim Kardashian: The reality star has won a restraining order against a frightening stalker who claimed to have communicated with her “telepathically.”

On Monday, a Los Angeles court granted Kardashian a five-year order of protection against Andre Persaud, who has reportedly shown up to her LA home on multiple occasions.

Per the order, Persaud is now forbidden from contacting Kardashian or coming within 100 yards of her. The order also prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Persaud showed up at Kardashian’s Hidden Hills estate at least three separate times in August 2022 alone.

He apparently got the star’s home address from a realtor who works with one of her sisters.

Court documents state that Persaud even traveled to New York while Kardashian was there on business and attempted to gain access to the star’s hotel room.

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against obsessed fan

As well as stalking her in person, Persaud is also alleged to have posted incessantly about Kardashian on social media.

At one point, the reality star wrote in a court filing, Persaud “claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically.”

Kardashian told the court that she knew nothing of this and that the two had never met. The star said she feared the situation might escalate into physical violence – especially after Persaud told her security guards that he had a gun.

Kim Kardashian deals with yet another stalker: Her scares over the years

Kardashian, who has been in Miami for Art Basel, wasn’t present in court for the ruling. But the star has already dealt with her fair share of unhinged fans.

Last year, a man named Nicholas Costanza was arrested for trespassing and hit with felony stalking charges after he violated a similar restraining order by showing up multiple times at Kardashian’s Los Angeles home.

Costanza had repeatedly attempted to contact the star through social media, posting his disturbing homemade marriage certificate, and even sent her a package containing a diamond ring and a box of Plan B. According to TMZ, the star’s security team thankfully intercepted the disturbing package before it got into her hands.

Shortly before the disturbing package was reported, Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against another man who was harassing her and even tried to get into her home.

In October 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, an experience she later described as “horrific.” Around ten million dollars worth of jewelry was taken.

In her first TV interview after the robbery, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she’d since lost her taste for flashy cars and jewelry: “I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”