Kim Kardashian flaunts Janet Jackson’s ’90s video look at concert outing with Khloe and ‘lifers’

Few people appreciate fashion and costumes quite like Kim Kardashian.

The beauty and fashion mogul, Hulu star, and lawyer-to-be is never too busy to pass up an opportunity to rock a new look she spent way too much money on.

In June 2024, Kim posted several photos of her on the town to see Janet Jackson.

The SKIMS founder’s outing included Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the women she calls her “lifers.”

While enjoying her time with her loved ones, Kim called all of us broke once again by wearing one of Janet’s actual looks as she sang the singer’s iconic tunes.

That’s one way to show out for one of your favorite musicians and it’s something that an everyday fan could never pull off.

Kim Kardashian wore Janet Jackson’s crop top from her ‘If’ music video to watch her perform

Kim has always shared how much she loves and admires Janet. So, few were surprised when she paid homage to her with one of her most notable music video outfits.

On Kim’s Instagram account, she posted several photos of her, Khloe, Kris, and her longtime friends Ashley Kassan, Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Sarah Meyer Michaelson.

In the photos, Kim posed while wearing Janet’s top from her 1993 video for “If.” The top had a halter neck with a boned choker. Kim styled the look with Janet’s black lace-up pants, hooped earrings, and her platinum blonde hair in loose waves.

“That’s the way love goes,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Kim also posted photos and videos of her smiling in the car with her friends, rocking her signature peace sign and duck lips, and singing Janet’s Oscar-nominated song from the Poetic Justice soundtrack, Again, along with Khloe.



Khlo-money’s look also didn’t disappoint. She wore a sleek black outfit, which Kim showed in a group photo with Khloe and the Lifers.

“I crashed the lifer pic, and I’m never turning back!!!!!” Khloe wrote under Kim’s post.

Kim Kardashian won Janet Jackson’s top in an auction

Kim’s love for Janet’s style and music runs deep. In 2021, she posted that she put a bid on Janet’s “If” top and won it through Beverly Hills-based auction house Julien’s Auctions.

Page Six reported in 2021 that Kim bought the outfit for $25,000. Janet, who sold several other pieces for charity, shared in an Instagram post that she approved of the fashionista’s pricey homage.

Kim bought the look two years after she and her ex-husband, Kanye West, spent over $65,000 to buy their eldest daughter, North West, Michael Jackson’s rare velvet jacket and the fedora from his Smooth Criminal music video.

Although she spent thousands of dollars to wear their clothes, Kim has personal ties to the Jackson family. Before the world knew her name, she dated Michael’s nephew, T.J. Jackson, and attended prom with him in high school.

How many more lives can this woman live??

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.