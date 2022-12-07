Kim Kardashian celebrates son Saint with NFL-themed birthday — See photos of his fun day

The reality star celebrated her oldest son’s 7th birthday with football and cake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

The LA Rams may have lost on Sunday, but Kim Kardashian’s son Saint’s 7th birthday party was a total win.

To celebrate the big day, Kardashian took Saint and a few of his friends to LA’s SoFi Stadium to watch from a suite as the Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks.

After the game, the birthday boy got to hold the team’s Super Bowl 2021 trophy and try on a championship ring. He also met the Rams’ mascot, Rampage the ram.

The Rams and the NFL also shared a joint Instagram post showing Saint and his friends meeting cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who signed balls for the kids.

Saint beamed as he posed for photos next to his favorite player, whose #5 jersey he wore for the game.

The party also featured a football-shaped cake.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,” the reality star posted to Instagram the following day, along with some party pictures. “I love you so so so much!”

“I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever,” Kardashian wrote. “Mommy loves you forever and ever!”

The mogul and her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, have four children together: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint and 3-year-old Psalm.

Kanye West joins Kim Kardashian to celebrate their son’s birthday

Though Kanye wasn’t present for the Rams game, he did join the family to celebrate Saint a day later– and reportedly spent several hours at Kardashian’s Hidden Hills estate.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. But Kanye continuously stalled and delayed the proceedings, forcing Kardashian to petition a Los Angeles court to move the divorce along.

Last week, the two finally reached a settlement, with Kanye agreeing to pay the mogul a reported $200,000 per month in child support.

Later that same day, Kanye was spotted picking up the couple’s oldest daughter North, 9, from school.

North wore a t-shirt from her dad’s Donda concert merch line, featuring a small cross inside a Star of David. In recent weeks, the rapper has gone on an antisemitic media tear, praising Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’s InfoWars show.

According to their divorce settlement, Kardashian and her ex will share joint custody, with “equal access” to their four kids.