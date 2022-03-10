Kim Kardashian called ‘tacky’ for making International Women’s Day about herself

Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Critics dragged Kim Kardashian for using International Women’s Day to promote herself in a “tacky” post on social media.

March 8 was International Women’s Day, and many celebrities took to social media to celebrate special women in their lives.

Kim Kardashian was no exception and took to her Instagram stories to share a message with her 291 million followers.

Kim Kardashian shares message with fans on International Women’s Day

In the slide, Kim shared a cartooned version of herself from her app game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. In the pic, the SKIMS founder’s cartoon wore a hot pink blazer and pants as she posed with one hand on her hip and the other resting on her opposite leg.

“Happy International Women’s Day!” Kim captioned the pic. “Anything is possible if you work hard. I’m so proud of my game @kkhofficial and I hope it inspires you to chase your dreams!”

Kim’s critics took to Reddit, where they shared a screenshot of Kim’s Instagram story slide in a post that was titled “Kim’s International Women’s Day post is a bit tacky 🥴.”

Most Redditors agreed that Kim used a significant day to celebrate women for her own good and missed the mark when she made the post all about herself.

Kim Kardashian dragged by critics for making International Women’s Day about herself

“Lmao no she did not try to plug the mobile game is this real? So embarrassing,” wrote one Redditor. “Édit: it’s a bit tone-deaf and weird to sell your stuff by using women’s day.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: u/Ready_Echo_6340/Reddit

Another penned, “Sounds more like ‘Happy International ME Day’.”

“‘Happy International Women’s day to ME,” echoed another one of Kim’s critics.

Being in the spotlight for as long as Kim has, she has learned that along with her fame comes praise and criticism. But she doesn’t seem to mind, especially since she’ll be joining the rest of her family for their new series, The Kardashians, next month.

The spinoff comes on the heels of Keeping Up With the Kardashians being canceled in 2020 after 14 years and 20 seasons on the air.

KUWTK fans are looking forward to seeing more of the Kar-Jenner clan after nearly two years out of the spotlight. Momager Kris Jenner touted that KUWTK viewers will love their new spinoff just as much.

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey,” Kris shared. “I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.