Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy a ‘late night snack’ and some PDA while cuddling in a corner booth

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is getting more serious, and Kim recently gave fans an inside look at some PDA action.

Kim and Pete enjoyed a “late night snack” together on Monday while dining at Jon & Vinny’s Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy ‘late night snack,’ pack on the PDA

In an Instagram post on April 11, which Kim simply captioned, “late nite snack,” Kim and Pete cozied up together in their corner booth.

For the snaps, Kim sported a curve-hugging, silver dress with a matching stacked choker necklace, a pair of matching bracelets, one worn on each wrist, and silver hoop earrings. Kim opted to put her long, dark hair in an up-do with long bangs parted down the middle.

Pete opted for his typical casual attire, sporting a plain white t-shirt. Pete’s tattoos were on full display in the pics, and he showed off a freshly shorn buzz cut and facial hair.

In the first pic, Pete nuzzled Kim’s neck, both of them wrapping their arms around each other as their nearly-empty plates of food sat on the table in front of them. In the second snap, the couple gazed into each other’s eyes closely, looking very much in love.

As per usual, Kim’s friends and followers flooded her comments, as they couldn’t get enough of the new “it” couple.

Fans gush over Kim and Pete’s corner booth PDA

The Kardashians’ resale site, Kardashians Kloset, commented with a slew of heart-eyed smiley face and fire emojis.

Kim’s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban, the self-dubbed Food God, playfully commented, “The guy can ORDER!!!”

“❤️❤️Send me some of that food pls!” commented another one of Kim’s longtime friends, La La Anthony.

Kim’s sister Khloe couldn’t get enough of the new couple and commented twice. Her first comment read, “Can you [be] any cuter,” while her second simply stated, “Stop.”

This is the second public photo that Kim has shared that includes Pete. The first pic came on March 11 when they went Instagram-official with their relationship following Kim’s divorce battle with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim will debut alongside her momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian for their new series, The Kardashians, later this week.

Although Pete won’t be featured in any episodes of The Kardashians, Kim recently told Variety that they’re both open to it in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kim shared. “And I’m not opposed to it. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

Teasing an appearance by Pete during a future season, Kim added, “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.