Kim Kardashian admits being with Kanye West gave people a new ‘level of respect’ for her

Kim Kardashian is giving credit where credit is due.

She recently had an interview with Interview magazine where she spoke with Mel Ottenberg for this September’s American Dream issue.

She was asked if she remembered the moment she knew she had “really arrived in high society.”

Kim admitted that while she has been famous before, she gained a new kind of respect from people when she was with Kanye West.

Kim said, “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people. I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect.”

Fans will remember that Kim had never even been invited to the Met Gala until she got with the rapper.

However, her divorce from Kanye was finalized earlier this year and she is getting the respect herself.

Kim Kardashian says that becoming a lawyer made people see her in a different way

She added during her interview, “I’ve also seen a shift more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.”

Kim also admitted that although she is becoming more herself, she is not 100% self-assured yet.

She said, “It’s so weird. I have a problem being super confident.”

She revealed that she is highly critical of herself and has a hard time when it comes to describing herself.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West work on parenting together

Since filing for divorce in February 2021, Kim and Kanye have had some bumps in the road.

However, they are working at maintaining a united front for their children.

Last month, Kim and their two daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, promoted Kanye’s fashion brand.

Kim posted the pictures on her social media and captioned them, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”

ET reported that Kim’s divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, told the Los Angeles Court during a virtual appearance at a hearing, “The parties are getting along and are in communication.”

Kim said in the last season of The Kardashians that she is learning to discover what she likes and who she is.

She admitted to leaning a lot on Kanye when it came to her appearance and fashion choices.

Kim went on to date Pete Davidson for nine months. They broke up last month a few days before the trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians dropped.

In it, Pete is seen dropping his phone when Kim invites him to go into the shower with her.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.