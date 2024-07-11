Kim D says Bravo is ‘aggravated and disgusted’ with RHONJ cast, lost millions over canceled reunion

Kim DePaola, popularly known as Kim D, hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for over a decade, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t followed the drama.

Now she’s sharing details about the canceled reunion and how the higher-ups feel, given how things have played out.

According to the RHONJ alum, the network is “disgusted” with the cast because it has lost millions of advertising dollars by canceling the reunion.

Meanwhile, it seems viewers will have some closure after Season 14 ends, despite the traditional reunion being axed.

We recently learned about details about an alternative option thanks to OG Teresa Giudice.

“We are having something,” she revealed on LIVE with Kelly and Mark. “I don’t know what they are calling it, but we are doing something.”

Kim D thinks Bravo is ‘disgusted’ with cast after losing millions over axed reunion

Kim D shared her take on how the Bravo executives feel after canceling the reunion amid a toxic and divided cast.

“For Bravo and sirens to cancel a reunion where you make the most money– millions of dollars in commercials, it’s their biggest sale, the reunion,” explained the RHONJ alum. “They have to be so aggravated and disgusted with this cast to do that!”

Kim D said that given how things have transpired with the show, she doesn’t see the Season 14 cast making a return next season.

“I don’t feel that this cast will be coming back; that’s my opinion… I know someone who called Andy on the cast and was devastated, and he said, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Kim D reminds the RHONJ cast that ‘no one’s bigger than Bravo’

Meanwhile, Kim D thinks the show is in shambles because the divided cast tried to give Bravo an ultimatum, but it backfired.

The former RHONJ star said the feuding sides dug their feet in and refused to interact with each other during filming.

She thinks Margaret Josephs and The Fudas tried to ice out Teresa Giudice, but the OG and her bestie, Jennifer Aydin, refused to back down.

“What they did was they all crossed their arms and stomped their feet and said, ‘I’m not filming with this one, I’m not talking to that one, I’m just not gonna do it,'” explained Kim D.

“You can’t do that with Bravo… no one’s bigger than Bravo…you can’t do that!” she added. “Bravo’s not gonna put up with it. That’s why there’s no reunion.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.