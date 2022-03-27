Kim D claims RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s Maid of Honor will be Dina Manzo

Kim DePaola claims she knows who Teresa Giudice’s Maid of Honor is. Pic credit: Bravo

Kim DePaola has been the resident villain on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 2. Even though she hasn’t been filmed for the past four seasons, she still continues to be a thorn in the Housewives’ sides, especially Teresa Giudice.

Kim D. and Teresa have famously feuded for years, with allegations of prostitution, cheating, and fraud coming from both sides.

Now Kim D. is firing another shot at Teresa, who recently said she is having no Housewives in her wedding party, including her own sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Kim knows who Teresa’s Maid of Honor will be, says it’s not a family member

Kim was a guest on Saturday’s episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. She spilled her secrets on what she knows about Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Luis Reulas.

“I found out she’s getting married in August, Teresa. She’s getting married in August,” Kim said, adding, “Dina Manzo is the Maid of Honor.” Kim insisted she had the inside scoop, and what she is claiming is accurate.

Kim also revealed that she believes Teresa’s four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16; and Audriana, 13 — will be by Teresa’s side on her wedding day, along with Luis’ sisters, Veronica and Jennifer.

She also predicts Luis’ brother will be the Best Man, because Teresa is very concerned with “optics.” She also thinks that Dina’s husband, David Cantin, will also be in the wedding party. Kim said, “Even Dina’s husband might be in it because they’re very close, the four of them. They were just in Vegas together, celebrating one of their birthdays.”

Teresa has already confirmed that Melissa will not be a bridesmaid, and Kim said Melissa and Joe will only be invited guests, because “Teresa has to show face.”

“She has to invite them,” Kim said. “Trust me, if she didn’t have to, they wouldn’t be. I know it. I know it. If she did not have to invite them, she would not.”

Where does bestie Dolores Catania fit in for Teresa’s wedding party?

Kim believes that Teresa and Dolores are on the outs, and the reason for that is Dolores has been seen hanging out with Caroline Manzo. As viewers of the show know, Caroline is the estranged sister of Dina, and has been feuding with Teresa for years. There have been reports that Dolores was not present at Teresa’s engagement party in December.

However, Kim thinks Dolores will still be a guest at her friends’ wedding. “Dolores has got a shot,” she said. “Dolores is like 80/20 she’ll be invited — unless Teresa sees something on the show that she doesn’t like that Dolores did or said.” The Season 12 reunion has not yet been filmed, and Kim implied that Teresa’s standing with Dolores could be dependent on what happens between the two at the reunion. Dolores and Caroline have been seen posting together on Instagram, which was likely not missed by the future Mrs. Ruelas.

Regarding the rest of the cast, Kim said she believes that Jennifer Aydin will get an invite, but Jackie Goldschneider and friend-of Traci Johnson Barber will not.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.