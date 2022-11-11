Kim and Khloe Kardashian show off slimmed-down bodies in clinging metallic dresses

Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore stunning metallic dresses to the CFDA Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Carrie-Nelson

Kim Kardashian has had a massive rebrand in the last couple of years, and while that does include her looks, she has also made some major career changes and made massive strides in her businesses.

The reality star and business partners Emma and Jens Grede recently received a CFDA Award for SKIMS, which won the Amazon Innovation Award.

It’s a massive thing for such a young company to win, and not only that, but for those who never really took Kim seriously, she has well and truly proven that she is not playing around.

The Kardashians star showed up to the awards show wearing a long gown that was more of a plastic, metallic material than fabric.

The ensemble hugged Kim’s impressive curves in all the right places and featured a strapless design around the neck with a corset underneath that cinched in her waist.

In a high fashion look, Kim slicked back her platinum blonde hair, which had started to grow back its dark roots, and kept it straight to hang down her back.

She went for a dark makeup look for the nighttime occasion, with long eyelashes, a cat-eye, and frosty pink lipstick.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore metallic dresses as they showed off slim figures

Kim’s sister Khloe was on hand to lend her support and wore a jaw-dropping dress of her own that showed some skin in surprising places.

She wore a light pink, metallic dress that was super long at the bottom and had a high neck, long sleeves, and appeared to cover up most of her body. However, a surprising cut-out on the side made for a racier ensemble than expected, showing off Khloe’s curves perfectly.

She went with a chic and simple bun and heavily contoured makeup with dark liquid eyeliner and a matte nude-pink lipstick.

Kim shared three photos of herself and her sister in which they were seen standing in an elevator looking like they were in a high-fashion magazine.

Kim captioned the shots, “A duo,” and they received over 1 million likes, including from My Body author and model Emily Ratajkowski and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Kim debuted her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration Ciao Kim at Milan Fashion Week

At the end of September, Kim proved that she has truly moved into the high fashion world, debuting her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration at Milan Fashion Week.

The collection, dubbed Ciao Kim, featured curated pieces from the Dolce & Gabbana archives, hand-picked by Kim herself.

She created an advertising campaign for the collection, which included black and white films of her in the collection while eating famous Italian foods like spaghetti, gelato, and pizza.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.