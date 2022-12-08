Khloe Kardashian’s outfit ‘broke’ at the People’s Choice Awards

“I looked like a freak!” Khloe Kardashian laughed at her PCA wardrobe malfunction. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

At Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards ceremony, Khloe Kardashian took home a top prize: The Reality TV Star of 2022.

But when Khloe’s name was read out at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, an awkward pause followed. Kris Jenner, who had taken the stage to accept The Kardashians’ award for The Reality Show of 2022, was left standing alone.

Khloe has revealed why telling her Instagram followers on Tuesday night: “My outfit broke!”

For the occasion, the Revenge Body star wore a sleeveless, backless suit by designer Jean Paul Gaultier. After the show, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share all the details of her red-carpet wardrobe malfunction.

“My whole zipper popped open!” the star exclaimed, explaining that she had been “sewn into” the outfit.

“I had to pee,” Khloe went on, “so we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in.”

Khloe Kardashian laughs off PCA wardrobe malfunction

When she finally took the stage to accept her award, Khloe jokingly blamed the delay on her loose curls.

“I’m so sorry I’m out of breath,” the reality star quipped. “I was trying to fix my hair!”

It turns out that was partially true.

On her Instagram Story, the Good American co-founder held a clump of dark blonde hair to the camera.

“My hair — right here — is a disaster,” the star told her followers. “Champagne problems!”

Later in the night, Khloe posted an update to the saga of her hair, telling fans: “You guys, my hair looks really good now. I don’t know what happened.”

“My mom was onstage alone, so I had to run over there and save her, and I looked like a freak!” she added, laughing with her friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe Kardashian, The Kardashians win big at PCAs

But the mishap couldn’t put a damper on Khloe’s big night – or take away from The Kardashians’ win.

The series just wrapped up its second season on Hulu.

Khloe told her Instagram followers she was “so f*****g happy” to win a People’s Choice Award for the fifth year in a row and that The Kardashians had won.

In October, the reality star tweeted her gratitude for the People’s Choice nomination.

“This nomination and award always means the most,” Khloe wrote, “because the winners are chosen by you!”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.