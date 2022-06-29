Khloe Kardashian thanks her plastic surgeon for ‘perfect’ nose

Khloe Kardashian thanked her plastic surgeon for her “perfect” nose on her birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian has often been on the receiving end of many rumors about her appearance and plastic surgery, but those won’t be getting her down on her birthday.

Khloe’s physical transformation in recent years has her looking like a totally different person than when the Kardashian-Jenner family first hit TV airwaves. However, the Good American founder has been transparent regarding her plastic surgery when anyone asks.

The reality star confirmed her rhinoplasty, or nose job, on the Keeping up with the Kardashians tell-all finale last year. For her birthday, she gave a special shoutout to the doctor who did the surgery.

Khloe Kardashian thanks her plastic surgeon for her new nose

Khloe’s surgery was performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia over three years ago, but it appears the two may still be a little close.

Dr. Kanodia took to his Instagram Stories to wish Khloe a happy birthday earlier this week, and she shared his post to her own Stories, writing back, “Thank you for my perfect [nose]” with the nose emoji.

The Instagram Stories have since expired but can be viewed here.

Despite any rumors surrounding the number of cosmetic procedures she’s had done, Khloe has been very open regarding her nose job and even said that the recovery “was a breeze.”

How much plastic surgery has Khloe Kardashian had?

As far as plastic surgery goes, Khloe has previously admitted that she’s only “had one nose job that I love.”

She revealed that she doesn’t lie about her nose job but finds it ridiculous that people assume she’s had extreme procedures done, such as face transplants.

One rumor alleged that the Kardashian had up to 12 face transplants in her life, to which she responded, “It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

She confirmed that along with her nose job, she may have Botox done occasionally but otherwise hasn’t had any permanent plastic surgery procedures done.

Although Khloe still struggles with insecurity at times based on her huge public appearance and the frequent criticism online, The Kardashians star is at least happy with her nose and seemed to enjoy her birthday, despite mom Kris Jenner getting too “wasted” during the party. Fortunately for everyone, Corey was able to limit Kris’s intake.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.