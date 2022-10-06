Khloe Kardashian shows off slim figure while posing on her bathtub

Khloe Kardashian looks stunning and skinnier than ever while posing on a bathtub. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian can even make a bathroom look chic. Sporting a jet black outfit, the reality star posed in her high-fashion look from a bathroom in Paris.

The Kardashians star sported a skin-tight black dress to showcase her tiny figure. She held a tiny Balenciaga bag in her gloved hand as her main accessory.

Knowing how to upgrade an outfit, she paired her little black dress with knee-high rhinestone boots to complete the look.

Khloe wore her gorgeous black dress to the Balenciaga after-party event. Major celebrities were in attendance including her sister Kylie Jenner, as well as Doja Cat and Justine Skye.

This was the second outfit of the night, and she wore a sportier look for the actual event. Khloe wore a black windbreaker with sleek black leggings to show her long legs.

She attended the Mud Show with her sister Kylie and niece North West. They sat front row of the event, while Kanye West opened the show.

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian are beefing online

While it seemed like things were heading in the right direction with Khloe and her ex brother-in-law, things have definitely soured between the two. Yesterday, after getting heat for his White Lives Matter T-Shirts, Kanye took to Instagram to rehash old drama about almost missing his daughter, Chicago West’s birthday party.

Khloe, fed up with the father of four’s behavior, called him out on his Instagram post.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

She would go on to set the record straight about what exactly went down with her niece’s birthday. According to The Kardashians Star, it was Kanye’s idea to have separate birthdays for Chicago. Despite the claims he has made, he was never not aware of where his children were located. Khloe went on to further claim that Travis had nothing to do with him showing up to the birthday party, but instead he just “changed [his] mind” and came.

Kanye would later screenshot her now-deleted comment and called her a “liar.” He then claimed on the Instagram post that they “basically kidnapped” Chicago and have done this before with his son Psalm West.

Khloe Kardashian has been able to forgive Tristan Thomspon

While the drama with Kanye west is just beginning, Khloe is ready to move on from her issues with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson.

Thompson has been caught cheating on Khloe numerous times, including during her pregnancy with her daughter, True Thompson. When asked about how she was able to find peace with the situation on her Hulu show, The Kardashians she simply stated, “It’s probably, maybe practice?” said Khloe.

Khloe then recalled a similar situation with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. Odom was dealing with a severe addiction to drugs while they were married and was also found in a brothel (with other cheating allegations as well.) She used that to explain to the producer, “there were a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable, and I’m still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him.”