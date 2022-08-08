Khloe Kardashian shows off ‘happy sweet’ daughter True as she welcomes baby boy

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her daughter True after the new baby’s arrival. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s family insists she’s made to be a wife and mother, and she’s doing well to prove it to her fans.

The Good American founder has had quite the entrance to August as she and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child at the beginning of the month.

Though few details about the baby have been released at this time, Khloe is surely giving the baby a lot of love, just as she does with her daughter True.

Khloe frequently shares photos and appreciation for True on Instagram, giving her 268+ million followers a peek into their lives.

Khloe and True appear to have a close relationship as they have been going out for many family outings this summer, and True had an elaborate birthday party back in April.

As Khloe adjusts to having two children, she shared a sweet shoutout to True along with a precious picture of the 4-year-old.

Khloe Kardashian shows off ‘sweet girl’ True Thompson

Khloe’s sweet snap showed True sitting on the kitchen counter with a box of flowers behind her.

In the flowers was an arrangement that looked like a giant purple cat, and True seemed over the moon in the photo.

Khloe simply wrote, “My happy sweet girl,” with a double heart emoji.

True has reportedly been doing great with the arrival of her baby brother and is very excited to be a big sister.

True Thompson excited for baby brother

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, everyone is taking some time to adjust to the new baby, but overall, everyone is happy to meet him.

True is reportedly “thrilled to have a baby brother” and is eager to help out with the new baby.

The source added that True “is loving every moment about being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby.”

Khloe was adamant about having another child so that True had a sibling, and it looks like the mother of two was correct to want a sibling for her daughter. Hopefully, fans will see the new baby and some sibling love between True and her brother in the near future.

It is unclear how often Tristan is present, though he does see True, and he and Khloe have only talked in regards to co-parenting for the last several months.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.