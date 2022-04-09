Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of True Thompson wearing purple eyeshadow with bright red lips

Khloe Kardashian shares an adorable photo of her daughter True Thompson. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian stuns her fans with eye-catching social media posts on the regular, but it was her daughter who stole the show this time.

True Thompson showed off the power of a pop of color in purple eyeshadow and bright red lipstick in a post made to Khloe’s Instagram account.

Despite moving on from True’s father, Tristan Thompson, Khloe has not been shy on gushing about her 3-year-old daughter, and her latest post had fans just as enthralled.

Khloe Kardashian shows off True Thompson’s makeup skills

A close-up of True’s face revealed her burgeoning makeup skills as she followed along in her family’s footsteps. True was all glammed up in bright colors as she liberally applied the sparkling eyeshadow.

“Good morning [lip emoji],” Khloe captioned the shot.

True looked cozy as she posed in what appeared to be fluffy, flannel pajamas. Her signature curly hair also made the shot.

It appeared that the toddler may still need some practice before she’s ready for the red carpet. The photo captured the red lipstick smudged around True’s mouth, as well as some of the eyeshadow caught in her eyebrows and dusted on her nose.

Kardashian fans and friends gush over True Thompson photo

Fans and family members could only gush about the cute picture, however.

Kris and Kylie Jenner were joined by friends of the family as they jumped to the comment section to drop emojis and support for True and the photo.

“Lol [laughing emoji] mood,” Evelyn Lozada wrote.

Simon Huck agreed as he wrote, “Such a mood [laughing emoji].”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“Ok baby! [laughing emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” Malika Haqq added.

Makeup artist Mary Phillips even asked for a special, one-on-one session after seeing True’s skills.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“Good morning Beautiful,” Mary wrote in the comment section alongside several heart emojis. “can true do my make up later?!”

Khloe Kardashian is officially done with Tristan Thompson after cheating scandal

The photo of True was accompanied by the recent revelation by Khloe that dad Tristan is “not the guy” for her.

After years of a rocky relationship plagued by cheating scandals and rumors, it appears that Khloe is officially calling it quits with Tristan. Now it seems the reality TV star is busy focusing on herself, her new show, and her daughter.

Fans of the family will get to see more of True and the drama between her parents in the Kardashians’ new show.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 14.