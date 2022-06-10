Khloe Kardashian says Kim Kardashian is ‘in love’ with Pete Davidson after she wouldn’t say it herself

Khloe Kardashian confirms that Kim Kardashian is definitely in love with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance has been largely absent from Season 1 of The Kardashians, but the recent episodes finally shed some light on the beginning of their relationship and how the couple was doing back in the late fall of 2021 and early winter of 2022.

Kim dished on the beginning of their relationship and how the two first met, as well as gave a hint about their sex life while talking to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe but didn’t get too deep about her feelings for the former Saturday Night Live star.

Pete doesn’t make an appearance on camera for Season 1, so we only have Kim’s word to go off of, and she doesn’t seem to want to share all the intimate details.

Khloe Kardashian confirms Kim Kardashian is ‘in love’ with Pete Davidson

In Episode 9, viewers watched as the crew asked Kim if she was in love with Pete. After a moment of hesitation, Kim replied, “I don’t know if that’s any of your business.”

However, Khloe replied to a fan on Twitter to confirm that Kim is very much in love with Pete, even if she wouldn’t admit it on camera.

The Twitter user wrote, “[Kimberly] is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute,” and Khloe replied, “Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

Pic credit: @Khlocaine_/Twitter

Khloe has been supportive of Kim’s relationship with Pete almost since the very beginning. It’s typical of Khloe to be so happy for her big sister since Khloe has always put her family first, but admiring to see as this season of The Kardashians ends on a hurtful topic for Khloe.

Tristan Thompson scandal drama to unfold in The Kardashians season finale

Although big sisters Kim and Kourtney seem to be finding their happy endings in love during Season 1, the same cannot be said for Khloe. Khloe spent a lot of this season working on her relationship with Tristan and co-parenting their daughter True, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

As fans saw at the end of Episode 9, the season finale of this season will focus a large deal on Khloe learning about Tristan’s paternity suit and cheating scandal with model Maralee Nichols.

This will be the first inside look that fans get into the downfall of their relationship. The last episode may be hard for Khloe to watch as she has noted before that their reconciliation didn’t age well and that it’s hard to talk about what happened, but it is a part of her and her story.

Fortunately for Khloe, she has a big family that’s ready and willing to fight for her and give her their support.

The Kardashians Season 1 finale airs Thursday, June 16 on Hulu.