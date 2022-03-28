Khloe Kardashian raves about Travis and Kourtney’s Oscar appearance, calls them ‘rock royalty’

Khloe Kardashian called her sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker “rock royalty” at the Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency/StarMaxWorldwide/BirdieThompson/FayeSadou/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian proved she’s a supportive sister when she called Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker “Rock Royalty” for their appearance at the 2022 Oscars.

Sunday night saw Hollywood’s biggest stars gather on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for this year’s Oscars awards show.

All of the prominent celebrities walked the red carpet, showing off their best looks for fans and photographers.

Among those arriving at the red carpet to show off their fashionable looks were Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker.

The lovebirds wore matching black ensembles, with Kourtney sporting an elegant, strapless black gown paired with simple, strappy, black heels. The 42-year-old mom of three wore her hair short and straight for the event, parted on the side.

Kourtney’s rocker beau Travis opted for a black suit and matching sunglasses along with a brooch on his lapel.

Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe took to her Instagram stories to gush over the couple, sharing a photo from celebrity stylist Dani Michelle’s Instagram.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“Rocky Royalty!!! 🖤🖤,” Khloe captioned the photo. Khloe also shared an Instagram video post made by E! Entertainment, showing the couple arriving on the red carpet. She captioned the video, “I just can’t 🥺🥰”

On Dani Michelle’s Instagram post, Khloe showed up in the comments and once again gushed over her sister and her fiance’s look for the night.

“Dani!!!!!!! Do you not die?!?!?! Die!!??” Khloe commented on the pic shared by Dani, who likely styled Kourtney for the night’s event.

Dani replied, “@khloekardashian omg you how emo I am I was texting her in all caps hahaha.”

Pic credit: @danixmichelle/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis’ journey to the altar, parenthood

Kourtney and Travis are still going strong after sparking dating rumors back in 2019. By the fall of 2021, the couple was engaged.

The latest rumors surrounding Kourtney and her Blink-182 drummer husband-to-be involve the couple having a baby together. Kourtney already shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign.

Travis shares two biological children with his ex, Shanna Moakler, a son named Landon and a daughter named Alabama. Travis was also step-father to Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, her daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

According to a source close to Kourtney and Travis, they’ve been trying IVF. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first,” the source said.

Next up for the Kardashian sisters is the premiere of their new show, The Kardashians, coming to Hulu next month.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.