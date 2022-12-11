Khloe Kardashian puts Kim on blast for motive behind sweet social media post

Khloe Kardashian has called out her famous sister in an Instagram comment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian has been called out yet again for her calculated social media tactics – this time, by her own sister.

On Saturday, Kim shared some sweet snapshots of her 4-year-old daughter Chicago with aunt Khloe Kardashian to her Instagram.

In the photos, Khloe and Chicago wore matching outfits: bedazzled bustier style tops over long-sleeved black turtlenecks.

The duo even matched their accessories, with both donning dark sunglasses and sparkly bling.

The pair held hands as they posed in front of a red brocade background.

Kim shared the photos with her 335 million Instagram followers on Saturday, alongside the caption, “Two of my fave people.”

Famous friends of the SKIMS founder – including Paris Hilton and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton – quickly flooded the comments section with heart-eye emojis.

But in her own comment, Khloe, 38, called out her older sister for the true motivation behind her seemingly sweet post.

“Awwwwww,” Khloe wrote, “I know this was just because it went with your feed, but the caption got me.” The Good American founder added heart hands and face-holding-back-tears emojis.

On one Reddit forum devoted to the famous fam, fans shared their reactions to Khloe’s comment, with many applauding the youngest Kardashian sister as funny and real.

“Khloe shows a Lacroix sip of personality and it soothes my soul,” one commenter wrote.

“Why can’t she be this real and funny in the show,” another put in.

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over use of Photoshop

In the past, Kim Kardashian, 42, has opened up about her meticulous Instagram strategy.

Last winter, The Kardashians star was accused of Photoshopping the face of Khloe’s 4-year-old daughter True onto the body of a different niece, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, in a photo from a family trip to Disneyland.

A few months after fans started speculating, Kim confirmed the Photoshop on her Instagram Story, explaining that Stormi had been in the original photo.

But at the time – in the immediate aftermath, as some pointed out, of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, where ten people died, and hundreds more were injured at Stormi’s father Travis Scott’s concert – Kylie wasn’t “really feeling posting.”

All of that, Kim went on, “wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

Kim also revealed that she had edited the color of Stormi’s pants from orange to grid-friendly pink.

“It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!” The Kardashians star wrote. “You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.