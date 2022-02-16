Khloe Kardashian posts throwback photo of Tristan Thompson’s party after Maralee Nichols’ new claims

Khloe Kardashian’s ex reportedly hasn’t “provided any financial assistance” for their new son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a moment from an event honoring her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The Good American CEO and Thompson have been estranged for months. Last January, the athlete admitted to being the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. The admission confirmed Thompson cheated on Kardashian while celebrating his 30th birthday in March 2021. However, he and Nichols later stated the relationship began several months before the festivities.

Since discovering he’s a father of three, Thompson reportedly hasn’t supported his new child much, according to Nichols. Shortly after Nichols’ recent claims, Kardashian flaunted a photo of herself during her ex’s birthday last year.

Khloe Kardashian posed with her sisters at Tristan Thompson’s event

On Tuesday, Kardashian posted an Instagram video on her timeline. At the beginning of the video, the Revenge Body star rocked a silver designer dress by Fannie Schiavoni while posing with her sisters. In the photo, Kardashian stood in the middle with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to her left and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to her right.

Throughout the post, Kardashian shared several videos enjoying time with her family. Many videos showed them playing with their kids, hugging each other, and Kardashian picking Kourtney up by a doorstep. In addition to the moments, she added audio that explained how supportive her sisters have been over the last few months.

Although the post focused on the love she has for her sisters, Kardashian’s first photo was from Thompson’s party last year. During his 30th birthday bash, she posed with the NBA star and their daughter, True Thompson, in the same dress and confirmed she took him back.

Maralee Nichols claims Tristan Thompson hasn’t ‘provided any financial assistance’ since their son’s birth

While Kardashian intends to move from Thompson, his drama with Nichols remains ongoing. After a lengthy paternity battle, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player shared via Instagram that he fathered Nichols’ child. Since then, The Sun reported Thompson would pay his three children’s mothers $120,000 per month in child support. In addition to Kardashian and Nichols, he shares a son named Prince Thompson with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Despite the report, Nichols’ representatives state they haven’t seen any funds from Thompson. The fitness model also claimed he hadn’t made any attempts to see their son since the paternity case.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the representative informed People. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

“In the future, we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing,” they added.

Nichols and Thompson connected in December 2020. During that time, he and Kardashian got back together after their 2019 split. Thompson profusely apologized to his ex in an Instagram statement and claimed she deserved better than his actions.