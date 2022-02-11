True Thompson may have confirmed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up after he conceived a baby with Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian may have given Tristan Thompson one more chance.

The Good American founder, 37, and the Sacramento Kings player, 30, are estranged after he admitted to being the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Since the fallout, several sources have reported that Kardashian is good and wants to move on with her life and continue raising their daughter, True Thompson. However, other reports claimed the reality star is devastated by her ex-boyfriend’s actions following their plans to start over.

Despite her alleged willingness to let her romance with Thompson go, some fans believe Kardashian secretly reunited with him again.

Khloe Kardashian hinted that she’s no longer single on Instagram

On Thursday, Kardashian posted an Instagram Story of a gift she received from Kourtney Kardashian’s brand, Poosh. After showing off a letter from Kourtney and the Poosh team, she shared a video of some of the gift bag’s products. Some items consisted of a sex serum, face masks, and SKIMS.

Although Kardashian tried to focus on her swag bag, several fans heard True’s voice in the background. Initially, fans could hear the toddler singing, “happy birthday, Dad.” Some fans heard True saying “Dad” as Kardashian spoke to her followers.

Throughout her Instagram Story, the Revenge Body host continued discussing the Poosh products. However, several Reddit fans theorized that she and Thompson quietly resolved their relationship. But, others noted Kardashian will always see her ex due to their child.

“They still have to co-parent,” one fan said. “They’re gonna be around each other with True at times.”

Khloe Kardashian also posted Valentine’s Day-themed nails amid Tristan Thompson split

Kardashian recently ignited the rumors that she’s back with Thompson on her Instagram timeline. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of her acrylic nails. The coffin-shaped design had pink nail polish and red hearts on the side. Kardashian also added a heart emoji to her caption.

Although she could’ve been sticking to the Valentine’s Day theme, some fans suspected it could be a clue she and Thompson are back on good terms. The post came weeks before a source revealed the NBA star wants to patch things up with Kardashian and her family in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Tristan wants to get things in order with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians before Valentine’s Day,” the source told HollywoodLife.

The insider also noted that Thompson doesn’t have a “romantic plan” in mind for Kardashian. Prior to him getting traded to the Indiana Pacers, the athlete reportedly worried he “might be farther away from Khloe and True for the next few months” and was “looking to make things right and is looking for Khloe and the family to forgive him yet again.”

Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in 2016.