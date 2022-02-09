Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian post tantalizing photos amid The Kardashians backlash

Fans have plenty to say about The Kardashians airing on Hulu and Disney+. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian recently flaunted their skin as fans criticized their show before it premieres.

The Kardashian-Jenner’s new show on Hulu, The Kardashians, aired its official trailer on Monday. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, the famous bunch inked a deal with the streaming service to air after the final seasons of their hit series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In addition to Kourtney and Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner will star in the show.

Although some social media users aren’t happy about The Kardashians’ trailer, the Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami stars are seemingly unbothered by the comments.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram in tight outfits

On Tuesday, Khloe shared a photo on her Instagram timeline. The Revenge Body star posed in a skintight, dark brown jumpsuit in the picture. Khloe then added a pair of brown stiletto heels for a monochromatic look. She rocked a pair of gold Chanel hoops that almost stopped at her shoulders for accessories. Finally, Khloe styled her hair in a tight, high bun while putting one hand on her hip and another on her thigh.

The Good American founder’s post came one week after posting a photo with her hands on her chest wearing the same outfit. However, Khloe wasn’t the only nostalgic Kardashian this week. On Monday, Kourtney shared several photos of herself rocking a black, cropped tank top with a matching mini skirt and lace at the end. The Poosh founder then paired the look with leather, heeled boots, and a loose ponytail.

Kourt showed the Kardashians’ camera operators in the background in several photos. Additionally, she tagged the show and quoted an episode from KUWTK in her caption.

“Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail,” Kourtney wrote, referencing Khloe’s season 1 arrest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why some TV viewers won’t be tuning into The Kardashians

Shortly before Khloe and Kourtney’s posts, the Kar-Jenners released a 30-minute trailer for The Kardashians. The sisters and Kris made several statuesque poses in the video while staring at the camera. Kylie, who recently gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s son, flaunted her growing baby bump in the teaser as Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” played in the background.

Following the trailer, several commenters responded to the clip via social media. In addition to criticizing the family’s song choice, some fans were also shocked that the series will air on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

A Nina Simone song playing over a promo video for a program about the Kardashians just don’t sit right with my spirit https://t.co/pBBZHHdbAL — Ray Lewis (@RayLewis1997) February 8, 2022

“A Nina Simone song playing over a promo video for a program about the Kardashians just don’t sit right with my spirit,” one Twitter user said.

Imagine Mickey Mouse Club House playing then the Kardashians is up next? Make it make sense? Then they use Nina Simone's song in BHM? https://t.co/hp3BPTYDnk — B.🦋 (@_adonisbu_) February 8, 2022

“Imagine Mickey Mouse Club House playing, then the Kardashians is up next?” another commenter asked. “Make it make sense? Then they use Nina Simone’s song in BHM?”

Several Twitter users also inquired about The Kardashians’ direction. One significant critique has been the similarities between the family’s Hulu show and the E! reality series that made them famous. However, the show’s synopsis explained that viewers would learn more about the Kardashian-Jenner once the series airs.

“The family you know, and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” it read, per People. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”