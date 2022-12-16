Khloe Kardashian showed off her slimmed-down waist in a Good American denim jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan are incredibly busy in December when it comes to decorating their huge mansions, and advertising their various brands for Christmas.

The reality star shared a picture of herself showing off her incredible weight loss in a Good American denim jumpsuit and while she didn’t mention which one it was, there are several available on the website.

Fans of the brand can buy the regular Denim Jumpsuit, which comes in a light and dark wash, and features a button-up front and cinched-in waist. The flattering jumpsuit retails for $185 on the Good American website.

There is also a Fit For Success jumpsuit which features a zippered closure in the front, and short sleeves. The Fit For Success jumpsuit comes in a skinny jean format as well as a boot cut, retailing for $155, and $180 respectively.

Khloe was seen kneeling down in the jumpsuit, giving a good idea of the comfort level with which it can be worn. For women who need to be moving around during the day, it looks to be incredibly versatile.

Khloe threw her head back as her blonde air blew behind her, with her dark eye makeup visible, giving a glamorous vibe to an otherwise casual outfit.

On top of the photo, she claimed she was wearing the Fit For Success jumpsuit and said it’s back in stock, meaning it’s most likely a very popular item.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in denim. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe later shared a picture from the back of the jumpsuit, showing off the pockets and how flattering it is to a woman’s shape. On top of the photo, she wrote, “The ultimate jumpsuit for a snatched waistline.”

Khloe Kardashian strikes a pose in denim. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posed in Good American jeans in bed

On Wednesday, the Good American founder showed off a pair of jeans from the brand as she lay in bed.

Khloe lay on the bed in a bridge pose as she stared at the camera with a sultry look on her face. She posted a black and white photo as well as the same in color.

She told followers, “Couldn’t decide.”

She paired her Good American jeans with a thin, corset-style top, and incredibly glam makeup which included fake eyelashes, and dark pink lipstick.

The Good American brand is currently offering an end-of-season sale with items up to 50% off.

Good American launched bigger sizes on Revolve in the Spring

Khloe recently advertised her brand at the Revolve Winterland Festival, wearing a thigh-skimming black denim skirt from the brand, and a matching leather blazer that gave her a business chic yet modern look. She paired the look with strappy heels, emphasizing her incredibly toned legs.

The size-inclusive brand expanded in the Spring, going from a Size 18 on Revolve, and increasing up to a Size 26 on the clothing retailer’s site. It’s a big deal, considering Revolve is infamous for its smaller size range.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus but episodes can be viewed on Hulu.