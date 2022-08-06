Khloe Kardashian is single as she welcomes baby boy with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and her private equity investor boyfriend have gone their separate ways. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Kardashians fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy ever since news broke last month that the former couple was expecting another child together.

Now, we’re learning that as Khloe and Tristan are finally getting to meet their baby boy, The Kardashians star is doing it as a single woman.

Just one day after news hit that her son has been born, we’ve learned that her very private relationship with an equity investor, whom she met through her sister Kim, has since fizzled out.

Naturally, that leads to questions about what might happen with Khloe and Tristan, as he reportedly has been begging the reality TV star to take him back.

Of course, this comes after several rounds of cheating and even fathering another baby boy with fitness model Maralee Nichols after a tryst on his 30th birthday, when he and Khloe were still very much together.

Khloe has said she’s done with Tristan for good and the two have been happily co-parenting their daughter True, 4, with no signs of romance on the horizon.

Khloe Kardashian and private equity investor split weeks ago

While Khloe Kardashian has considered herself single despite dating a private equity investigator that she met through her sister Kim, now it looks like she is actually single and not dating anyone.

The man’s identity was never made public and it seems it may stay that way as E! News reports that her relationship with this mystery man “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.”

Instead, a source told the site, “Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work. Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”

Khloe is dedicated to her fitness

While Khloe Kardashian was waiting for her son’s birth, The Kardashians star never lost her motivation when it comes to working out.

She has a full-size professional gym in her home and has explained in the past that working out has become a form of therapy for her.

So as she dodges Tristan’s advances and continues to work on her reality TV projects, Khloe has been keeping up with her workouts and the results are definitely paying off.

Khloe has lost so much weight at this point and toned her body to where she has visible abdominal muscles and she’s never looked more fit in her life.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.