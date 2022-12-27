Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse of her son in Christmas photos

Khloe Kardashian’s Christmas post gave fans a rare look at her son. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian shared some photos from her family’s extravagant Christmas party – giving fans a rare glimpse of her four-month-old son.

The snapshots showed Khloe, her four-year-old daughter True, and the new baby posed in front of a towering Christmas tree. The 38-year-old reality star and her daughter wore matching red dresses by designer Nicolas Jebran, while True also toted a tiny Santa Clause shaped purse.

In her arms, Khloe held her baby boy, who wore black socks and a black onesie.

Though the Good American founder shielded her son’s face in one of the photos, his side profile could be seen in another as he gazed lovingly up at her.

Khloe shared the photos on Monday to her 285 million Instagram followers, alongside the caption: “Merry Christmas.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The new baby’s arrival was a key plot point in the last season of Hulu’s, The Kardashians, but he rarely appears on Khloe or her sisters’ social media. His name has not yet been revealed.

Khloe Kardashian shares rare peek at camera-shy infant son

The Season 2 finale of The Kardashians followed Khloe as she brought the newborn home from the hospital and showed him off to the family. The baby was born in July via a surrogate.

The smallest Kardashian made his Instagram debut in October when Khloe shared some sweet photos of True and her baby brother dressed up for Halloween. The baby’s face was strategically hidden from view, but fans caught a glimpse of his newborn-sized Nike shoe.

Khloe shares both True and the new baby with her on-again/off-again ex, NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson. According to Page Six, the baby was conceived in November of 2021 – just one month before news broke of Tristan’s cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian embracing single motherhood post-Tristan Thompson

In December of that year, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another child – while he was still dating Khloe – with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

“Khloe and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

“By then,” the source went on, “Khloe was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”

Still, despite the last-minute change of plan, it seems like Khloe is embracing life as a single mom of two kids.

Earlier this month, the reality star shared an Instagram Story showing her black shirt covered in baby puke, with the caption: “It comes with the territory.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.