Khloe Kardashian gets emotional as surrogacy drama with Tristan Thompson plays out on The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian gets emotional in a new trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 as she talks about her surrogacy drama with baby daddy Tristian Thompson.

When Season 1 of The Kardashians ended, Khloe was dealing with the blow of learning that Tristan had cheated again.

This time, the cheating scandal resulted in Tristan fathering a child, his son Theo, with Maralee Nichols.

It turns out that at the end of Season 1, Khloe was keeping another secret from The Kardashians fans.

She and Tristan were expecting their second child together via a surrogate.

As Season 2 of The Kardashians kicks off, fans will learn what was really going on with Khloe as her relationship with Tristan was again making headlines.

Khloe Kardashian gets emotional over surrogacy drama with Tristan Thompson

The latest trailer for the Hulu show has Khloe breaking down as she reveals her little family is growing.

“Tristan and I are having another baby. It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience,” she shares, tearing up in the footage.

In true Khloe fashion, despite the pain she’s feeling, she tries to look at the positive side of things. Khloe admits it’s a challenging time but also a time of happiness.

It’s no secret that Khloe has wanted to give her daughter True, age 4, a sibling. The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians focused on her fertility journey with Tristan.

The teaser for The Kardashians Season 2 also features momager, Kris Jenner, tearing up as she discusses watching her daughter endure so much pain.

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian keeps son out of spotlight

Khloe became a mother of two in August with the birth of her son. However, there was no big birth announcement, photos, or reality television birth like with her daughter True.

Instead, the mom of two has shielded her baby boy from the limelight. Koko has taken a page out of Kylie Jenner’s book and kept details about her son quiet.

Earlier, this mom, Khloe, spoke about parenting two children, but that’s all she said.

As for whether Khloe will shed more light on her son via The Kardashians, fans will just have to tune in to find out.

Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson and expanding her family is just one storyline playing out in Season 2 of The Kardashians. The famous family has a lot in store for fans, including Kylie Jenner opening up about her postpartum depression and Kris Jenner having surgery.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 22, on Hulu.