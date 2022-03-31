Khloe Kardashian channels Elvira from Scarface with bangs and short blonde hair

Khloe Kardashian showed off a short bob and bangs as she channeled Elvira Hancock from Scarface. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

With her latest look, Khloe Kardashian channeled her inner 1980s, Michelle Pfeiffer.

The 37-year-old socialite showed off a chic blonde bob with bangs, looking every bit the part of Elvira Hancock from the movie Scarface.

Michelle Pfeiffer played the role of fictional character Elvira Hancock in the 1983 film Scarface, alongside actor Al Pacino’s character, Tony Montana.

Khloe Kardashian gives ‘Elvira energy’ in Scarface-inspired Oscars after-party look

“ꜱᴄᴀʀꜰᴀᴄᴇ ❥ ᴇʟᴠɪʀᴀ ᴇɴᴇʀɢʏ,” Khloe captioned an Instagram post she shared on Monday, along with a series of three photos.

In the pics, Khloe sported a sparkly, white mini dress by Celia Kritharioti along with a matching clutch and kept her jewelry choices simple with drop earrings, forgoing any other bling.

However, Khloe didn’t have to commit to chopping her long hair for the look. As her hair stylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez, explained in an Instagram post, “The [inspo] was Parisian Bob/ Michelle Pfeiffer in Scar Face.”

“Khloe loves when I give her a short bob because I can do it either using extensions or wigs and cut them short into a bob, so she doesn’t have to commit to cutting her hair short,” his caption continued.

Khloe donned the look while celebrating at Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party Sunday night.

Khloe’s followers loved her post-Oscars look

Khloe’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her look. Scott Disick paid homage to Scarface with a line by Al Pacino’s character, Tony Montana: “Say hello to my little friend ❤️”

“STUNNING 🔥🔥,” commented Khloe’s clothing line, Good American.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe’s makeup artist, Ash K. Holm, wrote, “That’s my GUSSSYYY🔥🔥” while Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian’s ex, Adrienne Bailon, commented, “OBSESSED ✨✨✨”

Khloe’s makeup artist also shared a pic of Khloe on her night out, showing off her flawless skin and makeup. She captioned her close-up pic, “A WARM SMOKE SHOW 💨”

Khloe’s sisters Kim and Kourtney made their appearances at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night as well.

Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker showed up on the red carpet in matching black ensembles, and Khloe called the couple “Rock Royalty.”

Kim chose a skintight, neon blue dress from Balenciaga paired with her SKIMS brand worn underneath for her Oscars look.

Next up for the Kardashian-Jenner clan is their new series, The Kardashians, premiering next month.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.