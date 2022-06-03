Kenny Braasch says that he knows Mari Pepin is ‘the one’

Kenny Braasch talks about his relationship with Mari Pepin. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin met and fell in love on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

And although before the Bachelor and Paradise show, Kenny wasn’t looking for marriage or even a relationship, he found one in pageant queen, Mari.

In fact, the two left the island as an engaged couple, and Kenny has revealed how he knew Mari was the one for him while on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast recently.

Kenny Braasch says he knew Mari Pepin was the one

While talking with co-hosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson, Kenny declared, “There’s something about Mari, and it’s weird because she’s only 26, but when we’re together, it feels like we’re both my age. It’s hard to explain.” Kenny is 41.

He went on to say, “When you meet someone that you get along with, can live with, and enjoy being around all the time, that’s how you know. We don’t really fight. Previously, I always felt like a relationship added more stress to my life, so that’s why I didn’t want to be in one. But with Mari, there is no stress. She actually enhances life.”

Kenny discussed how the duo loves to go out to dinner, hang out together, and see shows. He also revealed how, before his relationship with Mari, he never got out much. Thus, Mari has truly gotten him out of his shell and helped him to explore and enjoy life more.

He also said that Mari is his best friend and has brought him everything he never knew was missing from his own life.

Kenny claimed, “Mari is very calm and level-headed if there’s any BS or drama arising. She’s really calm, and I’m usually more hot-headed with it comes to work stuff and whatnot.”

Because of this, he stated he has learned how to handle things more like Mari, in a calmer manner.

Kenny’s life before Mari

Kenny told the co-hosts that he had been single for a long time, and he had only had one serious relationship in ten years before going onto the Bachelor shows.

However, despite dating a girl for a year, he never thought about marriage. Kenny stated he was totally fine doing his own thing and not settling down… until he went on The Bachelorette.

During the Clare turned Tayshia season, something sparked in Kenny that he did want to find someone, settle down, and get married. So after he met Mari, he knew that’s who he wanted to be with. For the entire podcast episode with Kenny, Mike, and Bryan, click here.

Bachelor Nation fans are hopeful there will be more wedding bells in the future between these two lovebirds.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.