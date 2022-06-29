Kenny Braasch and Ivan Hall link up in Chicago

Ivan Hall and Kenny Braasch built a bond through The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Ivan Hall and Kenny Braasch became buddies after appearing together on two different shows within The Bachelor franchise.

Ivan and Kenny debuted on The Bachelorette Season 16 with leads Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, as well as Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Recently, the two guys reunited and spent time together in Chicago.

Ivan Hall and Kenny Braasch meet up over the weekend

Ivan Hall and Kenny Braasch posed for a picture in Chicago.

The two Bachelor Nation stars shared the photo, flashing their pearly whites at Chicago Riverwalk.

Kenny took to his Instagram stories, where he shared the photo and wrote, “Got to meet [Ivan Hall] from [Bachelor in Paradise] this past weekend in Chicago!”

Ivan reshared the post and teased, “Still waiting to see if I made the band [Kenny Braasch].”

Ivan’s comment refers to Kenny’s career as a boy band manager.

What happened to Ivan Hall and Kenny Braasch on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Kenny and Ivan had two very different experiences during their Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stint.

Ivan Hall found an initial connection with The Bachelor Season 25 star Jessenia Cruz; however, she quickly dropped him when Ivan’s The Bachelorette Season 16 costar Chris Conran showed up.

After losing his connection with Jessenia, Ivan explored brief relationships with Kendall Long and Chelsea Vaughn, even getting into a spat with Aaron Clancy over Chelsea.

Towards the end of the season, Ivan was confronted about breaking protocol off-camera, leading to his prompt elimination.

The cast was told to evacuate the island and stay in hotels. While at the hotel, a protocol was established to keep the Bachelor Nation stars within their rooms and designated areas.

However, Ivan allegedly snuck out of his room to link up with Bachelor Nation star Alexa Caves, who was preparing to appear on the island.

Producers learned about Ivan and Alexa’s rule-breaking, and Wells confronted Ivan privately before Ivan stood before the remaining cast and apologized for his actions.

While Ivan didn’t find love on the show, he is now in a happy relationship.

Kenny’s time on Bachelor in Paradise was a lot more successful.

While he was one of the older members on the island, Kenny had many women interested in him, including Demi Burnett and Tia Booth.

However, Kenny had his eye on Mari Pepin from the start, and the two fell in love on the island.

Kenny and Mari were one of three couples to get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise finale and recently celebrated a one-year anniversary since getting engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.