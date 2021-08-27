Kenneth and Armando from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way say they’re ‘more in love’ after quarantine

Kenneth and Armando say they are “more in love” with each other after quarantining together, navigating the pandemic, and planning a wedding. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio from The Other Way say they’re “more in love” after quarantining together.

Ahead of Season 3 of The Other Way, Kenneth and Armando sat down to talk about how they’ve been holding up since fans last saw them on Season 2.

Kenneth said that married life is treating them “pretty darn good” after they tied the knot in March of 2021.

Kenneth and Armando say quarantine helped them come out ‘more in love’

In the interview, (which you can watch here) on People TV’s Reality Check, Armando echoed his husband’s sentiment and said, “Things are great. You can see with our smiles.”

The couple, who lives in La Misión, Mexico, had to quarantine together in their country, forcing them to make it or break it. Luckily for them, their time spent in quarantine strengthened their bond.

“I always say this: I say if we can make it through quarantine, the pandemic and plan a wedding, we were meant to be,” Kenneth shared.

Armando explained how living together helped them bond, after surviving a long-distance relationship for so long.

“We had a long-distance relationship, for so many years we wanted to be together, to come together, so when finally Kenny came the other way and came to Mexico it allowed us to get to know each other much more than just being on the phone for years,” Armando explained.

Armando continued, “We had been long-distance for about three or four years, so quarantine kind of made our friendship — our relationship — much stronger. We got to know each other even more and we came out more in love.”

Armando’s family still struggles to accept his sexuality

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched in Seasons 1 and 2 as Armando’s family struggled to accept that he was gay, which ultimately affected how they felt about welcoming Kenneth into their family.

Armando shared that his family is still a work in progress when it comes to accepting his sexuality and said, “They are still learning and trying to embrace us and accept us and see what we’re all about and obviously, through our life and just daily living I’ve tried to slowly show them how we’re just in love and that’s all it is.”

“Again, it’s still a work in progress but I do have faith for the future,” Armando added.

Kenneth, on the other hand, isn’t as patient about giving Armando’s family time to accept their sexuality and relationship.

“I want to move things along, I don’t like to sit idle on things. And a lot of times I look at things like, ‘Why can’t they understand this? Or why can’t they get this? Or why can’t they see it the way we see it?'” Kenneth said of Armando’s family.

Kenneth also shared that Armando’s family’s struggle will play out on Season 3 of The Other Way and said that although things aren’t perfectly smooth, viewers will get to watch them try to work everything out.

“So that’s a little bit of a struggle, but a lot of it does play out on this season, how it’s going,” Kenneth said.

“Everything isn’t straightforward, everything isn’t smooth for sure but we’re really trying to work together on it and come together on it,” he added.

Kenneth and Armando haven’t yet enjoyed their honeymoon, citing the pandemic. Once things settle down, however, they plan to do a “big” honeymoon in Switzerland.

Are kids in the future for Kenneth and Armando?

One topic still under discussion between the couple is having kids together. Both Kenneth and Armando have children of their own from previous relationships.

Kenneth explained that he and Armando are discussing their options and working out what each other wants, as far as children are concerned.

“That is something that we’re in discussion about and working on what we want and that is another thing that we’re going through on this current season,” Kenneth said.

Although it’s something they would like to do eventually, they know it wouldn’t come without some obstacles, as Kenneth explained.

“We are working that out and seeing where that is, and a lot of that has to do with my family and with Armando’s family — we have a lot to consider.”

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres this Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.