Kendall Jenner shuts down Devin Booker relationship speculation with this video

Kendall Jenner just confirmed her relationship status with Devin Booker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kendall Jenner lives a relatively private life away from the cameras compared to her reality TV star family.

Though she has appeared both on Keeping up with the Kardashians and in their newest Hulu series, The Kardashians, the second-youngest daughter tends to keep her relationships and personal life private.

The star has been seeing NBA player Devin Booker for about two years, though they announced they were taking a break to focus on their careers back in June.

Immediately, rumors about whether or not they truly broke up or if they were getting back together began circulating.

Kendall has officially put those rumors to rest with a few clips and videos she shared on her Instagram Stories.

For now, it appears that the two young celebrities are back together and having some summer fun.

Kendall Jenner confirms relationship with Devin Booker

Kendall and Devin shared some time together on Sunday for a little bit of an adventurous date.

Kendall shared some videos on her Instagram Stories showing the two ax-throwing and ziplining, enjoying some beautiful weather and nature.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Devin also shared the ax-throwing video to his Story, bragging about his throwing capabilities as he hit the target.

The two seem to be enjoying some alone time together while rumors continue to swirl about the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker focusing on careers amid Kardashian-Jenner baby rumors

Although the two seem to have rekindled their romance and are back together now, the stars are likely still focusing on their careers.

They first decided to take a break back in June to focus on their respective careers and sort out their different wants but were shortly spotted together after.

Kendall is likely focusing on her modeling career and 818 Tequila, while Devin is focused on his NBA journey.

Kris Jenner seems impatient for her daughter to have a baby, but Kendall doesn’t seem concerned about the timeline and has stated on The Kardashians that she isn’t interested in having children right now.

As she and Devin rekindle their romance, multiple rumors continue to float around about the family.

Some fans believe that Kylie Jenner may be pregnant again shortly after the birth of her son, and some think that Kourtney might be pregnant with Travis’s child.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is confirmed to be expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian isn’t rumored to be having any more children right now, though there is some speculation that she and Pete Davidson might be splitting.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.