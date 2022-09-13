Kendall Jenner shows off slim figure in stunning mirror selfie

Kendall Jenner gives a peek at her toned midsection in mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner is continuing her reign as mirror selfie queen during New York Fashion Week.

Kendall posed in front of a full-body mirror while sporting a casual yet chic look for a stroll around the city.

Kendall has been giving her fans, particularly those who like to imitate her style, a look into her high-end designer wardrobe as she galavants around New York City.

Fortunately, for those hoping to snag some of the 818 Tequila owner’s pieces, fan accounts on Instagram have been diligently tracking the model’s NYC outfits for those who can afford to purchase them.

In this latest look, the off-duty model went for a whimsical, polka-dotted, two-piece outfit that highlighted her toned physique.

The supermodel shared the snap via Instagram stories with her 253 million followers.

Kendall Jenner bares midriff in mirror selfie

Kendall’s black mock neck tank top featured large, cream polka dots. The cropped shirt highlighted Kendall’s toned stomach.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s high-waisted, flare pants were covered in much smaller spots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dramatically long bottoms, which hugged her lean waist, pooled around her ankles as she posed for the picture.

Kendall looks stunning in a head-to-toe polka-dot look while visiting New York City. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall kept the chic look casual as she opted for minimal makeup and her long unstyled brown hair draped over her slender shoulders.

The second oldest KarJenner sister kept her accessories minimal, carrying a sleek black shoulder bag and donning a pair of sunglass on her head.

Kendall opens up setting boundaries

Kendall has been quite busy during her trip to New York for Fashion Week.

She attended events such as the US Open with her boyfriend Devin Booker and a Revolve x 818 Tequila party. Kendall has also walked the runway for various brands.

Much like her sisters, the supermodel has a strong work ethic. However, Kendall recently opened up to Jay Shetty about how she pushed herself to exhaustion.

Kendall went on to explain that after deciding at the age of 14 that she wanted to model, she essentially worked nonstop until just shortly before the pandemic.

She explained, “There was a long period of time, I’d say the core five years of it that I was extremely overworked, not my happiest…because I was overwhelmed…and it just took a lot out of me to the point where I just wasn’t happy anymore.”

But Kendall has shared that she’s since learned to prioritize her happiness by setting boundaries and learning to say “no.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.