Kendall Jenner reveals she’s being pressured to have a baby

Kendall Jenner speaks out about being pressured to have kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

There have been a lot of Kardashian/Jenner pregnancies and babies lately within the famous family, with Kris Jenner sitting as the matriarch.

Recently, Kris did an interview with Ellen, where she revealed that all of her children but Kendall have their own kids now. Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Kylie have all given her grandbabies.

However, Kendall has not yet, and that seemed to bother Kris as she talked with Ellen. She couldn’t understand why Kendall didn’t want a child yet and thought that she surely felt left out.

Now, Kendall Jenner herself has decided to speak out on the pressures she has been feeling to have a baby since all of her siblings have, and allegedly, ten grandchildren still aren’t enough for Kris.

Who is pressuring Kendall Jenner to have a baby right now?

As the huge Kardashian/Jenner family got together to promote their new show, The Kardashians, Kendall revealed in an E-News interview that some of her family members are putting major pressure on her to get pregnant and have a child with her current boyfriend, Devin Booker.

When asked who was pressuring her, Kendall responded with the fact that her “mom is 100 percent pressuring her to start a family.”

Kendall went on to state that Kris, her mother, “will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’” Then Kris will follow up her text with, “Just your friendly reminder!”

Kim Kardashian, Kendall’s sister, was also asked a couple of questions during the interview

Also, during the interview, Kim was asked about the times she might lose her temper in public, and she credited “her inner mama bear.” She relayed, “I get to a point where I just have to let it all out and say how I feel.”

She furthered her statement by saying, “I think that also comes with the protection of being a mom and life experiences where you just have no time to bulls*** anybody and you just have to get s**t done.”

Kim was also asked about the age difference between her and her beau, Pete Davidson, as she is 41 and Pete is 28. She emphatically stated, “I just go off the vibes. Whatever good vibes are, that’s what you should go for.” She claimed that age shouldn’t, and doesn’t, matter, and if you can get guys younger than you as an older woman, you should go for it!

As the Kardashians’ new show gets ready to premiere on Hulu, only time will tell if Kendall gives in to Kris’ baby pressure or if she stands true to having a baby when she is ready.

Kris Jenner Hopes THIS Daughter Has a Baby Next

Watch this video on YouTube

The Kardashians will premiere April 14, on Hulu.