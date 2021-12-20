Kendall Jenner poses in a grey crop top with Odell Beckham, Jr-is she still dating Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner went Instagram official with Devin Booker in February 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kendall Jenner posted a professional athlete on Instagram, and it wasn’t Devin Booker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently posed with Odell Beckham, Jr. on her Instagram page. Their cozy post turned some heads, as Jenner and Booker have been together for over a year. After quietly dating in 2020, the pair became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Is Jenner’s latest social media share an indication that her romance with Booker ended? Here’s what we know.

Kendall Jenner rested her head on Odell Beckham Jr’s shoulder on Instagram

In December 2021, the runway model uploaded a video to her Instagram timeline. At the beginning of the post, Jenner flashed a large smile while putting her head on Beckham’s shoulder. For their post, she wore a tight, grey crop top with long sleeves. Jenner also added black pants to the look and minimal makeup. Beckham also went for a casual outfit in his clip with the reality star. The 29-year-old Los Angeles Rams player stood next to Jenner in a black t-shirt, gold chain, and a pair of bracelets on one arm.

Although the former E! star posted Beckham on her timeline, their adorable video proved to be a business matter. In her caption, Jenner explained that the NFL star joined her in partnering with Moon Oral Care. The model has worked with the teeth cleaning brand for years and created a Teeth Whitening pen with the company.

Throughout the rest of their video, the influencers tested out some of Moon’s products.

“Welcome to the @moon family, @obj!!” Jenner exclaimed. “Odell joins me as a MOON partner to elevate the oral beauty game.”

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker still a couple?

In a video obtained from E! News, Jenner and Beckham spoke about their hygiene habits for their Moon collaboration. After teasing each other regarding the appropriate time to brush, the celebrities showed that their relationship is platonic.

Before posting photos with Beckham, Jenner and Booker confirmed they’re still dating. During Kanye West’s now-viral Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert, the couple was spotted holding hands as they walked to the event. Jenner wore a black coat and pants with a blue face mask while Booker opted for a hoodie, denim jacket, and black pants. At the event, the pair kept a low profile, which is what the runway star prefers.

“I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to (do that),” Jenner said of publicizing her relationship on KUWTK. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”