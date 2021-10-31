Kendall Jenner wishes boyfriend Devin Booker a happy 25th birthday on Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been dating since February 2021. Pic Credit: ImagePressAgency/©ImageCollect

Kendall Jenner is currently having her most public relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. Since making their romance official in February 2021, the pair have been spotted at multiple events together.

Jenner also frequently posts moments with her boyfriend on her Instagram page. Most recently, she publicly kissed Booker after his team, the Phoenix Suns, won against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The private Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used social media once again to celebrate her romance with Booker. In October 2021, she celebrated his birthday with a touching tribute.

Kendall Jenner called Devin Booker her ‘best friend’ on Instagram

Since KUWTK first aired in 2007, many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family became transparent about their love lives. During the show’s first few seasons, fans watched Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s romance (and eventual breakup) unfold.

Additionally, Khloe Kardashian often shared her dating highs and lows, including her multiple cheating scandals with Tristan Thompson. Before marrying Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West also had multiple breakups with basketball players such as Kris Humphries.

While her siblings shared their love lives with KUWTK’s fans, Kendall Jenner notoriously shied away from talking about who she’s dating. However, the model decided to post a photo of her and Booker together for his 25th birthday.

In the picture Jenner shared on her Instagram Story, she stuck her tongue out while resting her body on Booker. The basketball player wore a dark blue hoodie as he smiled next to his girlfriend.

“Happy birthday best friend @dbook,” Jenner captioned the photo, per E! News.

How does Kendall Jenner’s family feel about Devin Booker?

Jenner and Booker aren’t the only newer couple in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In January 2021, her oldest sister, Kourtney, went public with her romance with Travis Barker. Several months later, the Blink-182 performer proposed to the Poosh founder in front of her family and their reality show’s cameras.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are another pair making news within the Kardashian-Jenner tribe. In September 2021, the beauty mogul announced that they’re expecting another child. The couple already shares a daughter together- Stormi, 3.

While speaking about her sister’s pregnancy to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Kendall Jenner revealed how Booker interacts with her family. The 25-year-old reality star said Stormi adores her boyfriend and they share a “special bond.”

“Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” Jenner confirmed, per HollywoodLife. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”