Odell Beckham Jr had a new haircut to top off his bizarre ESPYs outfit

Odell Beckham Jr was sporting a new haircut — to top off what was without doubt an eye-catching ESPYs outfit.

Gone was the blonde mop atop his head with the Cleveland Browns wide receiver showing off a clean-cut new look as he graced the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

However, it wasn’t Odell’s new look that was most remarkable about his get-up at the 2019 ESPYs, but rather his outfit — which made it look like he was about to go fishing.

He was wearing a normal white shirt, but no top of that had on a beige khaki vest top by Prada with an enormous crumpled pouch on the front — coupled with matching khaki shorts. What he had in the pouch we have no idea.

Odell’s new haircut and outfit sparked mixed reactions on Twitter, with some praising the look while others were, well, not so keen.

Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack. pic.twitter.com/E3HykBTmN6 — Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) July 11, 2019

Odell and this haircut?? Sir??? pic.twitter.com/TKTm9fIuPn — 𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔞 𝔥𝔦𝔳𝔢 🔮 (@_opinionatedaf) July 11, 2019

All the kids who have blonde hair looking at Odell at the ESPYs. pic.twitter.com/Gm2XusYnWH — 🤷🏾‍♂️🇭🇹 (@_GDPhil_) July 11, 2019

why odell dressed like dw pic.twitter.com/fuDmB7aUl0 — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) July 11, 2019

During the ceremony, Odell and Gabrielle Union together presented the Best Breakthrough Athlete award, which went to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.